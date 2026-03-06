Why Lidl is shutting 820 stores for 24 hours next month. Date, time and other details

Lidl has announced that a large number of its stores will shut for a full day next month as part of the Easter holiday schedule. The supermarket chain confirmed that its branches in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will remain closed on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 5 this year. Lidl is closing its stores for 24 hours next month (Unsplash)

The move will affect more than 820 Lidl stores across the UK.

Government rules behind the shutdown The closure is linked to retail regulations in England and Wales that require large stores to shut on Easter Sunday. Under the rules, shops larger than 280 square metres are not allowed to operate that day, ensuring employees get time off during the holiday.

Similar restrictions also apply on Christmas Day for major retailers.

Different rules in Scotland Not all Lidl stores will be affected by the closure. Branches located in Scotland will remain open on Easter Sunday, as the same trading restrictions do not apply there.

Reduced hours across the Easter weekend Although stores will shut on Easter Sunday in several regions, Lidl will still operate on the surrounding days with adjusted hours.

On Good Friday, branches will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, slightly shorter than the retailer’s usual closing time of 11 pm. Stores will reopen the following day on Easter Monday, running from 9 am until 9 pm.

Staff given a holiday break The temporary closure means thousands of Lidl workers will get a day off before returning to work the next day when stores reopen for the Easter Monday trading schedule.