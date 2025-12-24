Is Costco open on Christmas Eve? List of grocery and retail stores available for last-minute needs

Christmas is almost here. Consumers across the US are shopping in full swing to make preparations for the festival. Almost all the major grocery and retail stores are open on Christmas Eve. Here is all you should know about the hours and availability of grocery and retail stores, including Costco, Walmart, and IKEA. Costco outlets will be closed on Christmas Day.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Costco hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas

Usually, executive members are allowed to start shopping at 9 AM, while regular store hours are from 10 AM to 8:30 PM. Costco warehouses will open at 10 AM on Christmas Eve and close early at 5 PM, per Today.com.

Christmas Day 2025 hours at Costco

On all significant holidays, including Christmas Day, Costco warehouses are usually closed. Similarly, on Thursday, December 25, stores will be closed. On Friday, December 26, Costco will resume business during regular working hours.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve

Apart from Costco, the following grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, as per USA Today:

Walmart: Stores will close at 6 PM

Target: Stores will close at 8 PM

Sam's Club: Warehouses will close at 6 PM

BJ's Wholesale: Warehouses will close at 6 PM

Kroger: Most stores will close between 6-8 PM

Food Lion: Stores will close at 7 PM

Publix: Stores will close at 7 PM

Meijer: 6 AM to 7 PM

Whole Foods: Stores will close at 7 PM

Trader Joe's: Stores will close at 5 PM

Aldi: Stores will function with "limited hours" on Christmas Eve. Hours vary by location.

Lidl: Stores will close at 6 PM

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 5 PM

Harris Teeter: Stores will close at 7 PM

Wegman's: Stores will close at 6 PM

Winn-Dixie: Stores will close at 9 PM

Retail stores open on Christmas Eve

Kohl's: 7 AM to 7 PM

TJ Maxx: 7 AM to 6 PM

HomeGoods: 7 AM to 6 PM

Marshall's: 7 AM to 6 PM

JCPenney: Closing times vary by location

Home Depot: Stores will close at 5 PM

Lowe's: Stores will close at 6 PM

Ace Hardware

REI: 10 AM to 6 PM

Bass Pro Shop: 9 AM to 6 PM

Cabela's: 9 AM to 6 PM

Burlington: 7 AM to 9 PM

Belk: Regular stores will open from 7 AM to 6 PM. Outlet stores will open from 9 AM to 6 PM

IKEA: 10 AM to 5 PM.

Staples: Stores will close at 6 PM

Office Depot: Stores will close at 5 PM

OfficeMax: Stores will close at 5 PM

PetSmart: 9 AM to 6 PM

PetCo: Stores will close at 7 PM

Tractor Supply Co.: 7 AM to 6 PM