Costco lawsuit sparks backlash: Why MAGA is calling for a boycott against retailer

Costco Wholesale Corporation filed suit against the Trump administration on November 28, seeking a full refund of tariffs it paid on imported goods earlier this year. MAGA supporters boycott Costco

Following the lawsuit, a public backlash from staunch Trumplicans called for a boycott of Costco.

Trump supporters “America First” trade agenda, see this lawsuit as a betrayal. MAGA influencers on social media accused Costco of siding with foreign-made imports and “globalist” supply chains, calling on customers to cancel memberships and shift loyalty to retailers like Walmart.

What are MAGA supporters saying?

A MAGA-aligned Mayor Jondavid 'JD' Longo said, "BYE BYE COSTCO, the same store that attacked DEI and social-justice efforts is now suing the man fighting for U.S. manufacturing."

Early this January, a similar boycott brewed among the MAGA supporters in reference to the “DEI” movement. After Trump took office and declared war on the DEI policy, Costco took a stand by refusing to bow to Trump's demands

Another user, “TrumpFlorida”, wrote, “Costco is actually SUING President Trump and demanding tariff refunds. Yes, the same Costco is now trying to claw back money from the man fighting to bring U.S. manufacturing back. Absolutely pathetic.”

Every MAGA supporter took to their social media to urge their followers to take their business and consumer money away from Costco and head to MAGA-aligned retailer Walmart.

Is it price relief or retail instability for consumers?

A victory for Costco and similar retailers could mean lower prices on imported goods, which will boost affordability during the holiday shopping season.

However, the political backlash and calls for a boycott raise questions: could retailers be pressured into raising prices again, or reconsidering supply-chain strategies? A prolonged legal fight may also delay eventual benefits for consumers, while businesses recalibrate sourcing and pricing decisions.

The White House has, however, defended the tariffs, arguing they are essential to protect American industries and jobs from unfair foreign competition. According to ABC News, the White House’s Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said: “The economic consequences of the failure to uphold President Trump’s lawful tariffs are enormous, and this suit highlights that fact.”

Legal challenge may impact U.S. trade policy

Costco joined a growing list of companies, including Revlon, Bumble Bee Foods, Kawasaki Motors and eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica, challenging the tariff regime.

Lower courts had already found in earlier cases (such as V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump) that the IEEPA-based tariffs overstepped the law, ruling the executive orders invalid.

Costco’s lawsuit aims to challenge future duties and to preserve its ability to recover what it already paid. Once customs “liquidates” an import entry, refund rights become much harder to claim.

The interrogation during oral arguments indicated that a significant refund procedure might be initiated if the U.S. Supreme Court votes against Trump's tariff powers.