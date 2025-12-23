From White Christmas to All I Want for Christmas Is You, top 10 holiday songs

Christmas has a way of sounding familiar before it even arrives. Long before the lights go up or the gifts come out, it is the music that signals the season. Played in homes, malls, cars, and kitchens, Christmas songs have quietly shaped how the holiday feels across generations. Some tracks return every year like clockwork. Others are newer, but already feel inseparable from December. Best Christmas songs of all time(YouTube/Mariah Carey)

Here is a list of ten Christmas songs that continue to define the season, blending old favourites with modern staples.

1. White Christmas (1942) – Bing Crosby

Few songs are as closely tied to Christmas as this one. Bing Crosby’s soft, nostalgic delivery made White Christmas the best-selling single of all time. It still sets the tone for a slower, reflective holiday mood.

2. Silent Night (1818) – Franz Xaver Gruber

Originally written as a hymn, Silent Night has been recorded by artists across genres and eras. Its simplicity and calm remain unmatched, making it a staple in churches and homes worldwide.

3. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963) – Andy Williams

This song captures the upbeat, communal side of Christmas. Andy Williams’ version is cheerful without being overwhelming, which is why it still dominates radio playlists every December.

4. Jingle Bell Rock (1957) – Bobby Helms

More playful than traditional carols, Jingle Bell Rock brought rock-and-roll into Christmas music. Its swinging rhythm keeps it popular with younger listeners even today.

5. Last Christmas (1984) – Wham!

Bittersweet and instantly recognisable, Last Christmas broke away from purely joyful themes. Its mix of heartbreak and holiday atmosphere gave Christmas pop music a new emotional lane.

6. All I Want for Christmas Is You (1994) – Mariah Carey

While technically pre-2000, its cultural dominance belongs to the modern era. The song resurfaces every year at the top of charts, becoming unavoidable and, for many, essential to the season.

7. Underneath the Tree (2013) – Kelly Clarkson

This track leans heavily into big vocals and festive energy. It feels grand, upbeat, and celebratory, making it a frequent pick for newer Christmas playlists.

8. Santa Tell Me (2014) – Ariana Grande

A contemporary pop take on Christmas themes, this song blends romance with seasonal imagery. It has become a favourite among younger audiences without losing holiday charm.

9. Mistletoe (2011) – Justin Bieber

More laid-back than traditional carols, Mistletoe brought a modern, radio-friendly sound to Christmas music. It marked a shift toward pop-driven holiday tracks in the 2010s.

10. Christmas Tree Farm (2019) – Taylor Swift

Written and released quickly, this song feels personal and nostalgic. It reflects childhood memories