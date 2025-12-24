Heaviest, challenges SpaceX: 5 facts on ISRO's BlueBird-2 mission carrying ‘Baahubali' US satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched a landmark mission - BlueBird Block-2, carrying a massive 6,100-kilogram communication satellite of US's AST SpaceMobile - a launch being popularly described as ‘Baahubali’ to highlight its scale. The BlueBird Block-2 Mission - onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle - took off from the second launchpad in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 8:55 am on Wednesday.(ISRO)

5 facts on ISRO's BlueBird Block-2 Mission carrying ‘Baahubali’ rocket

1- The LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA. This mission marks the 6th operational flight of LVM3, ISRO website mentions.

2- This is AST SpaceMobile Inc's largest-ever satellite from India, the first in a series of deployments to help the company compete against Elon Musk’s SpaceX in delivering space-based connectivity to mobile phones, a Bloomberg report said on Wednesday.

3- Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite is the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history, ISRO said.

4- BlueBird block-2 mission is part of a global LEO constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite, ISRO's brochure on the launch said. “This constellation will enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming, and data for everyone, everywhere, at all times.”

5- The launch vehicle LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage carrier comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 m, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), according to ISRO.

Prime Minister lauded the mission calling it a boost to self-reliance, which he said is wonderful for the coming generations.

“Powered by India’s youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful. With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships,” PM Modi said in a post on X. This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations, he said.