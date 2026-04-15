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$4.15 gas and the Hormuz blockade: How much higher will your local pump price go?

Rising US-Iran tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are pushing oil and driving gas prices higher across the United States.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Gas prices in the United States are going up, and a military standoff in the Persian Gulf is making the situation more serious.

Oil surge after Hormuz standoff pushes US gas prices higher.(REUTERS/ Representative)

The average price of regular gas in the US reached $4.15 per gallon on Monday, according to UPI. That is 93 cents more than last year. Diesel prices are even higher at $5.68 per gallon, which is $2.06 more than a year ago. Just last month, gas prices were around $3.60, according to AAA. A year ago, they were $3.19.

What is happening at the Strait of Hormuz?

The main reason for the price increase is a military standoff in an important oil route. Donald Trump announced over the weekend that US forces would block the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran failed. The talks were led by Vice President JD Vance.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacted strongly on his social media, saying the US action would make Americans "nostalgic for $4 to $5 gas."

Also Read: Does Iran charge India a toll for the Strait of Hormuz passage? Tehran's envoy answers

Oil prices are already reacting

Markets reacted quickly. According to UPI, Brent crude oil rose 7% to $102 per barrel, while West Texas crude increased 7.8% to $104 per barrel on Monday morning. US stocks also opened lower by as much as 1%.

Energy expert Michael Lynch from the Energy Policy Research Foundation told NewsNation that the current situation is an "insult to injury" for people already facing high costs. He said that even though gas prices dropped slightly over the weekend, prices are expected to rise again because of the ongoing US and Iranian blockades.

During an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Donald Trump spoke about gas prices and said, "I hope so. I mean, I think so, it could be, it could be, or the same or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same."

He also said the situation may not last long, adding: "I think this won't be that much longer. They're wiped out.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news united states strait of hormuz oil prices
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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