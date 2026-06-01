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50 Cent reacts as baby mama Daphne Joy's alleged Diddy sex tape surfaces; ‘can you imagine…’

50 Cent reacted to the alleged Diddy-Daphne Joy tape by disputing Joy's victim claims. He raised concern about how the row could affect their son, Sire Jackson.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Rapper 50 Cent has been getting unnecessary attention on social media after an alleged sex tape involving the mother of his son, model Daphne Joy, with disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, went viral.

50 Cent (L), Daphne Joy and P Diddy (R).(File Photos and @daphnejoy on Instagram)

The authenticity of the video remains unclear, but that has not stopped 50 Cent from sharing his two cents on the viral video.

The rapper, who has been engaged in a public feud with P Diddy even as he remains in a New Jersey prison, made two posts on Instagram as the video went viral. As per reports, Diddy, Daphne Joy and porn star Sly Diggler can be seen in the sex tape.

It is unclear how the video made it to the internet. Some reports claim that Diddy recorded it on Diggler's phone forcefully, and it was leaked by Diggler himself. But the details are still unclear.

Here's the post:

He made another post a couple of hours later in which he seemed to take a dig at Diddy. He wrote: "Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no p****. LOL "

Here's the post:

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50 Cent Has Been Vocal Against Daphne Joy's Involvement With Diddy

50 Cent has continued to attack Daphne Joy over her involvement with Diddy, and the reaction after the latest video row is one of many.

The rapper filed a defamation lawsuit against Daphne Joy in 2024. It came after Joy accused him of rape and physical abuse on social media following an episode where 50 Cent had trolled her after she was named as a "sex worker" in music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. The lawsuit was dropped in September that year.

Notably, 50 Cent is seeking full custody of his younger son, Sire Jackson, now 14 years old.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / 50 Cent reacts as baby mama Daphne Joy's alleged Diddy sex tape surfaces; ‘can you imagine…’
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