50 Cent reacts as baby mama Daphne Joy's alleged Diddy sex tape surfaces; ‘can you imagine…’
50 Cent reacted to the alleged Diddy-Daphne Joy tape by disputing Joy's victim claims. He raised concern about how the row could affect their son, Sire Jackson.
Rapper 50 Cent has been getting unnecessary attention on social media after an alleged sex tape involving the mother of his son, model Daphne Joy, with disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, went viral.
The authenticity of the video remains unclear, but that has not stopped 50 Cent from sharing his two cents on the viral video.
The rapper, who has been engaged in a public feud with P Diddy even as he remains in a New Jersey prison, made two posts on Instagram as the video went viral. As per reports, Diddy, Daphne Joy and porn star Sly Diggler can be seen in the sex tape.
It is unclear how the video made it to the internet. Some reports claim that Diddy recorded it on Diggler's phone forcefully, and it was leaked by Diggler himself. But the details are still unclear.
Daphne Joy was a key figure in the Diddy sex trafficking trial. She testified that she was a victim, admitting that she was coerced by Diddy to take part in his "freak off" parties. Additionally, she has also admitted to transporting drugs across state lines.{{/usCountry}}
Daphne Joy was a key figure in the Diddy sex trafficking trial. She testified that she was a victim, admitting that she was coerced by Diddy to take part in his "freak off" parties. Additionally, she has also admitted to transporting drugs across state lines.{{/usCountry}}
Also read: Diddy and Daphne Joy's alleged sex tape sparks row amid 50 Cent feud; ‘It's wild’
What 50 Cent Said{{/usCountry}}
Also read: Diddy and Daphne Joy's alleged sex tape sparks row amid 50 Cent feud; ‘It's wild’
What 50 Cent Said{{/usCountry}}
50 Cent, in his reaction to the video, seemed to challenge the claim that she was a "victim" coerced into the freak-off parties by Diddy.{{/usCountry}}
50 Cent, in his reaction to the video, seemed to challenge the claim that she was a "victim" coerced into the freak-off parties by Diddy.{{/usCountry}}
"She’s not a victim," 50 Cent wrote. Then, referring to how his son with Daphne, Sire Jackson would likely feel, he wrote, "SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine."{{/usCountry}}
"She’s not a victim," 50 Cent wrote. Then, referring to how his son with Daphne, Sire Jackson would likely feel, he wrote, "SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine."{{/usCountry}}
Here's the post:
He made another post a couple of hours later in which he seemed to take a dig at Diddy. He wrote: "Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no p****. LOL "
Here's the post:
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50 Cent Has Been Vocal Against Daphne Joy's Involvement With Diddy
50 Cent has continued to attack Daphne Joy over her involvement with Diddy, and the reaction after the latest video row is one of many.
The rapper filed a defamation lawsuit against Daphne Joy in 2024. It came after Joy accused him of rape and physical abuse on social media following an episode where 50 Cent had trolled her after she was named as a "sex worker" in music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. The lawsuit was dropped in September that year.
Notably, 50 Cent is seeking full custody of his younger son, Sire Jackson, now 14 years old.