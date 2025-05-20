Did P Diddy date Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori? Resurfaced Gina Huynh interview fuels speculation

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently facing a racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial in New York, with disturbing testimony continuing to emerge. On Monday, singer Dawn Richard returned to the witness stand and claimed she witnessed Combs physically assault his former girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Social media is speculating about P Diddy's ties to Steve Harvey and his daughter Lori. (AP)

“Frequently, he would punch her, choke her, slap her in the mouth,” Richard testifed. “I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach.

“It could be because Cassie was speaking up for herself, it could be random.”

Combs and Cassie Ventura were in a relationship from 2007 to 2018. Ventura herself took the stand last week and detailed years of alleged physical and emotional abuse. She claimed Combs blackmailed her into participating in drug-fueled sex parties with male sex workers.

"It made me feel worthless," she told the court. "Freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again."

Ventura also accused Combs of raping her at her home after their breakup in 2018.

Past Allegations and Other Relationships

As the trial unfolds, social media users have been circulating various theories involving Combs, including speculation about his relationship with comedian Steve Harvey and Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey.

Some have claimed that Combs has known Steve Harvey for over two decades, while others have pointed to dating rumors from 2019 involving Combs and Lori Harvey.

In 2019, Diddy and Lori Harvey sparked dating rumors after being photographed vacationing in Italy and walking together in New York City’s Soho neighborhood. However, according to Newsweek, the relationship was short-lived, with Harvey later unfollowing Combs on social media. Lori Harvey has denied the relationship rumors.

Gina Huynh Interview Resurfaces

A 2020 interview of model Gina Huynh has also resurfaced amid the trial. Huynh, who said she dated Combs from 2014 to 2019, described their relationship as abusive.

“He stomped on my stomach, like, really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath. I couldn’t breathe, but he kept hitting me. I was, like, pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe,'” she said.

Huynh also said that Combs repeatedly told her they were in an exclusive relationship, but she discovered he was seeing other women.

"He’s always told me that it was just only us two… but I always catch him texting other girls and stuff… after my abortion, it was this girl named Jordan… and then Jocelyn… and Cat… and then recently Lori Harvey," she said.