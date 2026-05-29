Travis Scott's ex-GF shares major life update after Air Jordan 1 Low 'Pink' launch: ‘How to buy…’

Meanwhile, Scott's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Kylie Jenner, shared a big but unrelated update on her social media. The 28-year-old's cosmetics brand is introducing its summer line soon. “watermelon sweetness is coming soon…” the caption of the Instagram post read.

Although the sneakers retain many of the signature elements fans have come to expect, Nike has introduced a few subtle updates. A heart graphic appears beneath the classic Nike branding on the left tongue tag, adding a new visual detail not seen on previous Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low releases. Matching heart-and-arrow graphics are also featured on the insoles.

The 'Shy Pink' edition combines sail and soft pink tones for a cleaner aesthetic, while the "Tropical Pink" pair leans into bolder shades of red, pink, and white for a more vibrant look.

While the overall blueprint remains familiar, the two versions offer distinct color treatments.

The newest Air Jordan 1 Low releases stay true to the design elements that have defined Scott's previous collaborations. Both pairs feature the rapper's trademark reverse Swoosh on the lateral side, ‘Cactus Jack’ branding across the medial panel, and his signature smiley-face logo embroidered on the heel.

Travis Scott has a lot happening in his life. On Thursday, it was revealed that the ‘Goosebumps’ rapper and Nike are set to expand their long-running partnership with the release of two new Air Jordan 1 Low colorways , ‘Shy Pink’ and ‘Tropical Pink’, which arrive on May 29.

Why every Travis Scott Jordan release draws attention Few modern sneaker collaborations generate as much anticipation as a Travis Scott Air Jordan launch. The reverse Swoosh design has become one of the most recognizable features in sneaker culture, helping distinguish Scott's releases from standard Air Jordan models.

As a result, the upcoming ‘Shy Pink’ and ‘Tropical Pink’ editions arrive with expectations that extend well beyond their colorways.

Release date and availability Both colorways will officially launch on Friday, May 29. The sneakers will be available through Nike's SNKRS platform as well as select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.

Nike is also expanding the release beyond adult sizing, with both styles launching in little kids' sizes as part of the collection.

Retail pricing revealed Adult versions of both the ‘Shy Pink’ and ‘Tropical Pink’ Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers will retail for $155.

Little kids' sizing will be available for $80.