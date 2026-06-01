50 Cent reacts as baby mama Daphne Joy's alleged Diddy sex tape surfaces; ‘can you imagine…’

Rapper 50 Cent has been getting unnecessary attention on social media after an alleged sex tape involving the mother of his son, model Daphne Joy, with disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, went viral. 50 Cent (L), Daphne Joy and P Diddy (R). (File Photos and @daphnejoy on Instagram)

The authenticity of the video remains unclear, but that has not stopped 50 Cent from sharing his two cents on the viral video.

The rapper, who has been engaged in a public feud with P Diddy even as he remains in a New Jersey prison, made two posts on Instagram as the video went viral. As per reports, Diddy, Daphne Joy and porn star Sly Diggler can be seen in the sex tape.

It is unclear how the video made it to the internet. Some reports claim that Diddy recorded it on Diggler's phone forcefully, and it was leaked by Diggler himself. But the details are still unclear.

Daphne Joy was a key figure in the Diddy sex trafficking trial. She testified that she was a victim, admitting that she was coerced by Diddy to take part in his "freak off" parties. Additionally, she has also admitted to transporting drugs across state lines.

Also read: Diddy and Daphne Joy's alleged sex tape sparks row amid 50 Cent feud; ‘It's wild’

What 50 Cent Said 50 Cent, in his reaction to the video, seemed to challenge the claim that she was a "victim" coerced into the freak-off parties by Diddy.

"She’s not a victim," 50 Cent wrote. Then, referring to how his son with Daphne, Sire Jackson would likely feel, he wrote, "SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine."

Here's the post: