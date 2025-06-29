5th-grade Arizona girls arrested for plotting to kill classmate and making it look like suicide. Evething we know

A group of fifth graders got arrested last fall after someone heard them talking about a plan to kill another student, as per a police report just released, as per CNBC report. All four students have been arrested on charges of threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.(Unsplash)

Four students from Legacy Traditional School in Surprise, Arizona, were accused of making a plan to stab one of their classmates and leave a fake suicide note to make it look like the kid had killed himself, the report said. A parent told the school about the plan on October 1, 2024, after their child overheard the group talking.

The kids and their parents were told to return to school the next morning for an investigation, the report said.

The report also said one of the kids, a girl, was supposedly in a “relationship” with the boy they wanted to hurt. He had cheated on her, and she was angry and wanted him dead, the report said.

Motive behind the plan

During lunch on October 1, the kids were heard talking about how to “just end him,” the report said. The plan, based on what the students told police, was to trick the boy into going to the bathroom and stab him in the stomach.

They planned to wear gloves so they wouldn’t leave fingerprints and would write a fake suicide note, the report said.

One of the students said she came over while the others were talking about the plan and started joking about it, the report said. But she claimed she was only joking, while the others “started to get serious,” and that’s when she backed off, the report added.

All four arrested

All four students have been arrested on charges of threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to reports, three students expressed remorse for their actions, while the fourth one would smile and laugh while making excuses for their behavior

Travis Webb, a Licensed Clinical Therapist said, “Their brains are underdeveloped at 10, 11 years old. The female brain isn’t even quite half developed, the part of the brain that regulates emotion. That kind of talks sense into this. It’s early 20s, before the female brain is finished developing."