68-year-old California jogger charged for the murder of a homeless man who is blocking the sidewalk

A shocking incident in Orange County, California, has resulted in the arrest and charging of Craig Sumner Elliott, a 68-year-old jogger, in the tragic killing of 40-year-old Antonio Garcia Avalos, a homeless man obstructing the sidewalk. The disturbing encounter occurred on September 28th, sparking outrage and legal action in the community.

Increase in hate crimes targeting Orange County's vulnerable communities(HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to prosecutors in Orange County, Elliott was out jogging alongside his two dogs, accompanied by a cart, when he encountered Avalos sleeping in the middle of the sidewalk. Attempting to rouse Avalos, Elliott nudged him with his pushcart, prompting Avalos to vocally demand to be left alone.

Capturing the encounter on film, Elliott then reportedly retrieved a handgun from his cart as tensions escalated. When Avalos stood up and hurled a shoe at Elliott, the situation quickly escalated. Ducking the projectile, Elliott purportedly responded by firing his weapon, striking Avalos three times.

Avalos succumbed to his injuries. Elliott, possessing a valid concealed carry permit issued by the local sheriff’s office, was apprehended on November 17th in connection to the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Orange County district attorney, Todd Spitzer, expressed the gravity of the situation in a news release, stating, “This is a tragic set of circumstances that unfolded in the worst possible way over a minor inconvenience of a blocked sidewalk, and a man is dead as a result.”

ALSO READ| Two alleged drug suppliers arrested in TikTok star Cooper Noriega's overdose case

Spitzer added, “This case is a stark reminder that taking the law into your own hands is never the answer and that there are consequences for your actions.”

Elliott, having been released on $100,000 bail, faces severe charges, including voluntary manslaughter and a felony personal firearm use enhancement related to the fatal shooting. If convicted on all counts, he could potentially serve up to 21 years behind bars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports show for the last couple of months hate crimes have continuously increased in Orange County directed at County's Black, Jewish, LGBTQ+, and homeless community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON