78 Big Lots stores reopening tomorrow: Full list by state

Big Lots is coming back! All hope seemed to be lost for the home discount retail chain when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year. However, another discount retail chain company called Variety Wholesalers swooped in to buy 219 Big Lots Stores from the liquidator- Gordon Brothers. Variety Wholesalers will now be opening its last slot of purchased stores for customers on Thursday (June 5). 78 Big Lots stores are reopening across 9 states on June 5. (X)

'We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers in a press release. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!”

Variety Wholesalers owns many retail chains like Bargain Town and Super Dollar itself. It had announced plans to operate the 219 stores acquired from Gordon Brothers under the Big Lots brand name after a period of renovation and re-merchandising. The company announced that stores would be re-opened in about four stages, three of which have already been completed.

Beginning in April, nine stores were re-opened across six states in the first wave, 54 stores in 12 states in the second wave, and 78 stores across 13 states in the third wave.

Under its fourth wave, 78 stores will be opened across 9 states- 7 in Florida, 3 in Georgia, 1 in Kentucky, 22 in North Carolina, 13 in Ohio, 11 in Pennsylvania, 10 in South Carolina, 5 in Tennessee, and 6 in Virginia.

Here's the full list:

FLORIDA

6247 Highway 90, Milton, FL 32570

2384 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606

3401 13th St Ste 100, St. Cloud, FL 34769

843 W Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511

3048 E College Ave, Ruskin, FL 33570

13970 N Cleveland Ave, North Ft. Myers, FL 33903

4901 Palm Beach Blvd Ste 230, Fort Myers, FL 33905

GEORGIA

127 Commerce Ave, LaGrange, GA 30241

3111 Highway 278 NW, Covington, GA 30014

13 Lester Rd Ste C, Statesboro, GA 30458

KENTUCKY

3000 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104

NORTH CAROLINA

125 Weaver Blvd, Weaverville, NC 28787

273 Franklin Plaza Dr, Franklin, NC 28734

1176 Russ Ave, Waynesville, NC 28786

1639 US Highway 74A Byp, Spindale, NC 28160

1450 Andrews Rd, Murphy, NC 28906

1251 Burkemont Ave, Morganton, NC 28655

711 E Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144

280 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28027

720 NC 24 27 Byp E, Albemarle, NC 28001

950 S Cannon Blvd Ste A, Kannapolis, NC 28083

1677 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262

2531 Eastchester Dr, High Point, NC 27265

630 Lakestone Commons Ave, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

2950 S Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27332

1371 N Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen, NC 28315

1664 S Main St Ste B, Laurinburg, NC 28352

520 Berne Sq, New Bern, NC 28562

2750C N Roberts Ave, Lumberton, NC 28358

1110 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540

2900 Arendell St Ste 19, Morehead City, NC 28557

6832 F Market St, Wilmington, NC 28405

4600 Main St Ste 1, Shallotte, NC 28470

OHIO

8489 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060

12588 Rockside Rd, Cleveland, OH 44125

1890 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313

405 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

241 W Wooster Rd, Barberton, OH 44203

426 East Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319

1336 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708

10560 Harrison Ave, Harrison, OH 45030

3640 Werk Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248

110 S 7th St, Marietta, OH 45750

9025 Ohio River Rd, Wheelersburg, OH 45694

400 Silver Bridge Plz, Gallipolis, OH 45631

367 County Rd 406 Ste B, South Point, OH 45680

PENNSYLVANIA

750 Ohio River Blvd, Rochester, PA 15074

4717 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

2444 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701

11628 Penn Hills Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

254 Oak Spring Rd, Washington, PA 15301

6041 State Route 30 Ste 20, Greensburg, PA 15601

1425 Scalp Ave Ste 130, Johnstown, PA 15904

389 N Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522

500 Lincoln Hwy Ste 4, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

2140 White St, York, PA 17404

1150 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331

SOUTH CAROLINA

1206 Highway 9 Bypass W, Lancaster, SC 29720

9221 Two Notch Rd Ste 30, Columbia, SC 29223

6169 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212

1641 Church St, Conway, SC 29526

710 Hwy 17 S Ste D, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

1370 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

1013 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

431 Saint James Ave Unit G, Goose Creek, SC 29445

10150 Dorchester Rd Unit 227, Summerville, SC 29485

328 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29906

TENNESSEE

633 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501

1301 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401

1913 Sherwood Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664

3901 Hixson Pike Ste 157, Chattanooga, TN 37415

1426 N Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN 37854

VIRGINIA

180 Kents Ridge Rd, Richlands, VA 24641

1090 Bypass Rd, Vinton, VA 24179

6610 Mooretown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188

2318 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

1851 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518

1971 S Military Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320

With this, Variety Wholesalers would have re-opened all 219 stores and 2 distribution centers acquired by them.

In addition, multiple other retail chains have also declared plans to purchase Big Lots locations. In March, Rhode Island-based Ocean State Job Lot declared plans to buy 15 Big Lots locations in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet said in February that they would be purchasing 40 former Big Lots stores.