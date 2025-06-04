78 Big Lots stores reopening tomorrow: Full list by state
Under its fourth wave, 78 Big Lots stores will be reopened across 9 states on June 5.
Big Lots is coming back! All hope seemed to be lost for the home discount retail chain when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year. However, another discount retail chain company called Variety Wholesalers swooped in to buy 219 Big Lots Stores from the liquidator- Gordon Brothers. Variety Wholesalers will now be opening its last slot of purchased stores for customers on Thursday (June 5).
'We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers in a press release. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!”
Variety Wholesalers owns many retail chains like Bargain Town and Super Dollar itself. It had announced plans to operate the 219 stores acquired from Gordon Brothers under the Big Lots brand name after a period of renovation and re-merchandising. The company announced that stores would be re-opened in about four stages, three of which have already been completed.
Beginning in April, nine stores were re-opened across six states in the first wave, 54 stores in 12 states in the second wave, and 78 stores across 13 states in the third wave.
Under its fourth wave, 78 stores will be opened across 9 states- 7 in Florida, 3 in Georgia, 1 in Kentucky, 22 in North Carolina, 13 in Ohio, 11 in Pennsylvania, 10 in South Carolina, 5 in Tennessee, and 6 in Virginia.
Here's the full list:
FLORIDA
6247 Highway 90, Milton, FL 32570
2384 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606
3401 13th St Ste 100, St. Cloud, FL 34769
843 W Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511
3048 E College Ave, Ruskin, FL 33570
13970 N Cleveland Ave, North Ft. Myers, FL 33903
4901 Palm Beach Blvd Ste 230, Fort Myers, FL 33905
GEORGIA
127 Commerce Ave, LaGrange, GA 30241
3111 Highway 278 NW, Covington, GA 30014
13 Lester Rd Ste C, Statesboro, GA 30458
KENTUCKY
3000 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104
NORTH CAROLINA
125 Weaver Blvd, Weaverville, NC 28787
273 Franklin Plaza Dr, Franklin, NC 28734
1176 Russ Ave, Waynesville, NC 28786
1639 US Highway 74A Byp, Spindale, NC 28160
1450 Andrews Rd, Murphy, NC 28906
1251 Burkemont Ave, Morganton, NC 28655
711 E Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144
280 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28027
720 NC 24 27 Byp E, Albemarle, NC 28001
950 S Cannon Blvd Ste A, Kannapolis, NC 28083
1677 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262
2531 Eastchester Dr, High Point, NC 27265
630 Lakestone Commons Ave, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
2950 S Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27332
1371 N Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen, NC 28315
1664 S Main St Ste B, Laurinburg, NC 28352
520 Berne Sq, New Bern, NC 28562
2750C N Roberts Ave, Lumberton, NC 28358
1110 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540
2900 Arendell St Ste 19, Morehead City, NC 28557
6832 F Market St, Wilmington, NC 28405
4600 Main St Ste 1, Shallotte, NC 28470
OHIO
8489 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060
12588 Rockside Rd, Cleveland, OH 44125
1890 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313
405 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
241 W Wooster Rd, Barberton, OH 44203
426 East Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319
1336 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708
10560 Harrison Ave, Harrison, OH 45030
3640 Werk Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248
110 S 7th St, Marietta, OH 45750
9025 Ohio River Rd, Wheelersburg, OH 45694
400 Silver Bridge Plz, Gallipolis, OH 45631
367 County Rd 406 Ste B, South Point, OH 45680
PENNSYLVANIA
750 Ohio River Blvd, Rochester, PA 15074
4717 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
2444 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701
11628 Penn Hills Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
254 Oak Spring Rd, Washington, PA 15301
6041 State Route 30 Ste 20, Greensburg, PA 15601
1425 Scalp Ave Ste 130, Johnstown, PA 15904
389 N Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522
500 Lincoln Hwy Ste 4, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
2140 White St, York, PA 17404
1150 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331
SOUTH CAROLINA
1206 Highway 9 Bypass W, Lancaster, SC 29720
9221 Two Notch Rd Ste 30, Columbia, SC 29223
6169 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212
1641 Church St, Conway, SC 29526
710 Hwy 17 S Ste D, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
1370 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
1013 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
431 Saint James Ave Unit G, Goose Creek, SC 29445
10150 Dorchester Rd Unit 227, Summerville, SC 29485
328 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29906
TENNESSEE
633 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501
1301 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401
1913 Sherwood Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664
3901 Hixson Pike Ste 157, Chattanooga, TN 37415
1426 N Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN 37854
VIRGINIA
180 Kents Ridge Rd, Richlands, VA 24641
1090 Bypass Rd, Vinton, VA 24179
6610 Mooretown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188
2318 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666
1851 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
1971 S Military Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
With this, Variety Wholesalers would have re-opened all 219 stores and 2 distribution centers acquired by them.
In addition, multiple other retail chains have also declared plans to purchase Big Lots locations. In March, Rhode Island-based Ocean State Job Lot declared plans to buy 15 Big Lots locations in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet said in February that they would be purchasing 40 former Big Lots stores.