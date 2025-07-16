Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
911 outage in Dutchess County, New York: Here are the alternate emergency numbers

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 01:19 AM IST

911 services are currently down in Dutchess County, New York.

911 services are currently down in Dutchess County, New York.

911 outage in Dutchess County, New York.(Unsplash)
911 outage in Dutchess County, New York.(Unsplash)

As of 3:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Downdetector had received multiple reports indicating that the 911 line is busy. The outage is believed to be caused by line damage, according to early reports.

In case of emergency, you can call the following numbers:

845-486-6545

845-486-6546

845-486-6547

845-486-6548

Pennsylvania 911 outage

Tuesday’s outage in Dutchess County comes just days after a temporary 911 system outage affected parts of Pennsylvania. That outage was resolved within hours on Friday, though the root cause was still under investigation as of Monday.

A preliminary review found no indication that the incident was related to cybersecurity, according to Jeff Robertson of Comtech Telecommunications, the state's contracted 911 service provider.

"Once we isolated the issue, we immediately implemented updates and continued to verify full system functionality," Robertson said in a statement. "A full root cause analysis is underway and will take several days to complete."

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield told The York Dispatch that response efforts were swift.

"From the moment we were notified of the outage, our staff continuously worked with our vendors and county 911 partners to restore full service to the system," he told the outlet. “The 911 system is the backbone of our emergency response system, and we will continue to ensure it is there when you need it.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
