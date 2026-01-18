Abigail Spanberger's day one in office: All on executive orders Virginia Governor signed

Abigail Spanberger took office as Virginia's 75th governor on January 17, 2026, at the State Capitol, as she began her tenure with a decisive action. On her first day, she signed 10 executive orders targeting critical areas. The press release stated that these orders target critical areas such as affordability, education, and public safety with initiatives spanning across health care, housing, and economic stability. Virginia's new governor, Abigail Spanberger, began her term on January 17, 2026, by signing 10 executive orders. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

According to an official press release, she signed several executive orders to “start building a stronger, more affordable future for all Virginians,” as reported by Newsweek.

List of executive orders signed by the Governor of Virginia Shortly after her inauguration, Governor Spanberger signed the executive orders, with the first three instructing all executive branch agencies to:

Identify immediate measures to lower living costs for Virginia families, focusing on housing, health care, energy, education, child care, and groceries, with each agency required to submit actionable plans within 90 days.

Create a cross-agency Interagency Health Financing Task Force tasked with developing a coordinated strategy for health care spending, optimizing federal funding, eliminating redundant expenses, and improving long-term infrastructure and operational efficiency.

A thorough review of housing development regulations and permitting processes to promote increased construction, reduce costs, and remove obstacles, to expand housing supply across the state.

Additional seven executive orders The additional seven executive orders include: