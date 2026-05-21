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Aimee Bock: 5 things to know about the woman behind the $250M Feeding Our Future fraud

Aimee Bock, founder of Feeding Our Future, was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison for leading a massive $250 million fraud.

Published on: May 21, 2026 11:58 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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The founder of a Minnesota nonprofit has been handed a prison sentence of nearly 42 years for masterminding one of the biggest pandemic-era fraud schemes in the country. Aimee Bock who led Feeding Our Future, was sentenced on Tuesday after being convicted last year on charges of conspiracy, fraud and bribery.

Aimee Bock was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison in one of the largest pandemic fraud. (Sherburne County Jail)

Prosecutors say she and her co-conspirators falsely claimed to have served 91 million meals to children and pocketed a staggering $250 million in federal funds, according to the New York Post. The nonprofit was described by prosecutors as operating “like a cash pipeline, open to anyone willing to submit fraudulent claims and pay kickbacks.”

Feeding Our Future went from receiving $3 million in federal aid to over $200 million in 2021. When the Minnesota Department of Education began questioning the rapid spike, Bock filed a lawsuit against the state agency and the money kept flowing. It was only after the FBI, IRS and other federal agencies raided 26 locations across Minnesota in January 2022 that the funding was finally cut off.

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So far, 79 people have been charged in connection with the scheme, with more than 60 convictions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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