Alaska Airlines flight attendant fired for twerking on the job as TikTok video goes viral

Alaska Airlines recently sacked a flight attendant for twerking on the job. Nelle Diala was fired after the racy dance video, which she filmed while waiting two hours for the captain to arrive, went viral on TikTok. After the career setback, she launched a GoFundMe page to support her until she finds a new job. Nelle Diala was fired from Alaska Airlines for twerking on the job after her video went viral on TikTok(TikTok, Instagram)

Flight attendant fired for twerking on job after TikTok video goes viral

Diala's twerking video, which has been making rounds on various social media platforms like Instagram and X, was captioned, “ghetto bih till i D-I-E, don’t let the uniform fool you.” The former crewmember was reportedly dancing to celebrate the end of her probationary period in the airline, according to New York Post.

However, the celebratory dance cut her contract with Alaska Airlines short, as she was sacked just six months after being employed. In the wake of the scandal, Diala took to TikTok again to repost the video with a new caption. “Can’t even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive. What’s wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “#discriminationisreal.”

The now-sacked Alaska stewardess also launched a fundraiser, claiming to have been “wrongfully fired” by the airline. “I never thought a single moment would cost me everything,” Diala wrote in hopes of raising funds to support herself till she lands a new job. “Losing my job was devastating,” she added. The incident left netizens divided as many defended her while others blasted her for “disrespecting” the uniform.

“You don’t respect the uniform, you don’t respect your job then. Terms and Conditions apply,” wrote one critic on the Instagram page The Crew Lounge. Meanwhile, a supporter remarked, “She’s not disrupting service and literally no one is on the aircraft. Why fire her?” “WTF? It's a crime now to be happy and post it on social media?” another added.