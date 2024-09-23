Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alaska Airlines reports IT outage, disruption in Seattle

Reuters |
Sep 23, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Alaska Airlines faced IT outage causing delayed flights and a two-hour ground stop in Seattle. Although issue has been resolved, residual impacts are expected.

Alaska Airlines said on Monday that it experienced an IT outage that caused significant disruption to its operations, including delayed flights.

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.(AP)
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.(AP)

Alaska issued a ground stop in Seattle, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the issue has been resolved but it expects some residual impact to operations.

The ground stop was for arrivals in Seattle and lasted for about 2 hours, the airlines said.

On Sunday night, the airline on its X account confirmed there had been an outage as multiple users complained they were facing issues accessing its website and app.

"This was not a cyber attack or any kind of unauthorised activity. It was a certificate issue that impacted multiple systems," it added.

In April, Alaska Airlines had to halt all its flights due to an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates the weight and balance of its planes.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On