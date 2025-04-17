All on Joey Broom, John Clark and Jeffrey Little, Major League Fishing boat crash victims

Officials in Cullman County identified the three men who died in a boating accident on Smith Lake Wednesday. The crash took place as the Major League Fishing tournament was being held. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that Joey Broom, John Clark, and Jeffrey Little were the three men who died. Flint Davis, a pro-bass fisherman, was also involved the accident. Joey Broom (r) died in the Major League Fishing boat crash (X)

ALEA said that the crash occurred near the Miller Flats area of Smith Lake. A Center Console vessel collided with a Nitro Bass boat.

Read More: World Bank's Banga unsure of US aid to fund for poor nations, though Trump dialogue 'constructive'

In a comment about Joey M. Broom to WBRC, Snead Mayor Tim Kent said, “He always had a smile on his face. No one ever had a bad thing to say about him. He always put the Town of Snead and its people first. They are deeply saddened and shocked. He will be missed.”

All on Joey Broom, John Clark, and Jeffrey Little?

Joey M. Broom, a 58-year-old resident of Altoona, Alabama. He was a councilman for the Town of Snead. Broom was aboard a Center Console vessel struck by a Nitro Bass Boat. Reports suggest fog may have blinded the bass boat’s driver, contributing to the collision.

John Clark was 44 years and Jeffrey C. Little was 62. The former was from Cullman and the latter from Brandon, Mississippi.

Clark and Little were also onboard the Center Console vessel. Both men drowned.

Read More: US consumer safety agency to stop collecting swaths of data after CDC cuts

Flint Davis' girlfriend posts a note

Davis' girlfriend asked her social media followers to pray for the pro-bass fisherman. "Please say a prayer for my sweet boyfriend Flint and all others involved in this tragic accident," she wrote on Instagram.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy,” Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive Vice President and General Manager, said in a statement on Wednesday.