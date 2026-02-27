Alysia Liu tattoo raises ‘Baphomet’ backlash amid buzz over smiley piercing; ‘y’all are hating'

Team USA figure skating superstar Alysa Liu has been capturing attention after winning a medal at the Winter Olympics. While there's already been a lot of buzz about her smiley piercing, it is a tattoo on her back that is now grabbing eyeballs and giving rise to speculations. Alysa Liu was seen with a back tattoo, sparking discussions. (X/@TerriblePic)

Liu has a piercing through the underside of her upper lip. This is also called a frenulum. Speaking to BBC about her piercing, Liu remarked “I pierced it, like what, a little over two years ago now,” and added, “I had my sister hold up my lip, and I was looking in the mirror, and I had my piercing needle,” Liu remembered. She also claimed it wasn’t painful in the least, in part because “the skin there is so thin, you don’t feel it at all.”

She remarked that she'd done the piercing herself. However, it is her tattoo which has sparked intense discussions online now.

Alysa Liu tattoo sparks Baphomet buzz Liu's success brought additional scrutiny towards her personal life and appearance. A photo of her back tattoo began to do the rounds on social media. Sports Illustrated reported that the tattoo was initially seen in TikTok videos of Liu dancing in the past.

The tattoo is on Liu's lower back and appears to have a central design with two wing like extensions to the side. Some profiles on X have suggested that the tattoo is a reference to Baphomet.

People shared photos of Liu's tattoo and passed judgment.

“Alysa Liu is receiving backlash after people noticed she has a back tattoo,” a person remarked, sharing a screenshot of the Baphomet comment. This post was reshared by several other profiles on the Elon Musk-owned platform.