Oilers' Connor McDavid, Ducks' Leo Carlsson back as teams return from break

Edmonton and host Anaheim will have stronger lineups for their game Wednesday with the return of Oilers star center Connor McDavid from the Winter Olympics and Ducks center Leo Carlsson from injury.

McDavid played for the silver medal-winning Canadian team that fell in overtime to the United State on Sunday at the Milan Cortina Games. He arrived in California on Tuesday and participated in the Oilers' morning skate on Wednesday, in time for the NHL's return to games after the Olympic break.

"There's no way around it, no way to sugarcoat it, it sucks," McDavid said of losing on Sunday. "But overall, the experience was good and it was a great group of guys to be around. Honestly, it was a special group to be a part of, and we'll have those memories for a lifetime."

McDavid, 29, was selected MVP of the men's hockey tournament after recording two goals and 11 assists in 12 games. The seven-time All-Star leads the NHL with 96 points in 58 games, with his 34 goals second to Colorado's Nathan McKinnon and his 62 assists tied with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov for most in the NHL.

The Oilers could use a boost after losing three straight going into the break, and one point ahead of the Ducks going into Wednesday's game. Edmonton on Thursday visits the Los Angeles Kings, who are four points behind the Oilers.

"It's going to be a tight race coming down the stretch, and it's going to be a sprint," McDavid said of the team's final 24 regular-season games. "There's only a handful of weeks left and we haven't secured anything, so we've got to find a way to get going here out of the break. It's important. Starts with a big road trip here in Anaheim, a team that is right there with us, and then in LA and San Jose, all three teams right there."

In other moves on Wednesday, Edmonton recalled forward Matt Savoie from AHL affiliate Bakersfield after one game on loan, and activated forward Adam Henrique from long-term injured reserve .

Carlsson, 21, has not played since Jan. 10 because of a left thigh injury. He had a procedure on Jan. 16 to treat the injury and was expected to be out three to five weeks.

He was named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster but sat out the games.

"He's looked good in practice and every day he's gotten better and better," coach Joel Quenneville said.

Carlsson is tied for second on the team with 44 points in 44 games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.