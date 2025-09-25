Amazon $2.5B settlement: Who is eligible for $51 refund and when will you get it? Details revealed

Amazon has agreed to a groundbreaking $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over allegations that it misled customers into joining Prime memberships and obstructed cancellations. Announced on Thursday, the deal includes a record-breaking $1 billion civil penalty and $1.5 billion in consumer refunds, with eligible Prime customers set to receive up to $51 each. A downtown building is wrapped in Amazon Prime advertising ahead of Comic-Con International(REUTERS)

The settlement, reached just days into a trial in the US District Court in Seattle, addresses violations of the 2010 Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

Who is eligible for $51 refund and when will you get it?

Eligible customers include those who inadvertently enrolled in Prime via Amazon’s “Single Page Checkout” or similar links between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025. The FTC estimates over 30 million may qualify for refunds through a claims process for issues like complicated cancellations. Automatic refunds of up to $51 will be issued within 90 days of the settlement order to those affected by the enrollment tactics, with no further action required.

The FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, noted Amazon’s quick capitulation, saying, “It took a few days for them to see they were going to lose.” Amazon, however, claims it was confident of victory but opted to settle to avoid years of litigation, denying any wrongdoing. Spokesman Mark Blafkin stated,

“We work hard to make signing up or canceling Prime clear and simple, offering substantial value to our 200 million members.”

The settlement stems from a 2023 lawsuit, initiated under former FTC Chair Lina Khan, alleging Amazon obscured Prime’s $139 annual or $14.99 monthly costs, covering perks like faster shipping, video streaming, and Whole Foods discounts, during purchases.

The company’s “Iliad” cancellation process, requiring three-page confirmation, was cited as deliberately obstructive, a tactic rejected by leadership despite proposed fixes.

Under the terms, Amazon must ensure transparent subscription terms, obtain explicit customer consent, and simplify cancellations, avoiding confusing options like “No thanks, I don’t want free shipping.” The company insists its current processes, implemented recently, meet these standards. This follows a 2021 FTC probe and precedes a separate antitrust lawsuit against Amazon for market dominance.