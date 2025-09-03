Amazon changes shipping perk for Prime members: All you need to know

Amazon has made a significant change to its Prime membership perks. The latest decision will mark an end to the program that allowed Prime members to share the free two-day shipping benefit with people who do not use the same primary address, The Associated Press reported. Amazon changes Prime membership perks.(REUTERS)

As per the update shared in the customer service section on Amazon's official website, the company will eliminate the sharing on October 1, 2025. Post that, users outside the household of a Prime member will be required to sign up for their own membership.

What has changed?

The latest changes have been made to the Prime Invitee program, which earlier allowed Prime members to share the perks with one other adult, even if the individual did not share the same home address. However, that has now been replaced with an all-new Amazon Family.

Under this, people will be allowed to share Prime benefits as well as digital content with "one other adult, up to four teens (who were added before April 7, 2025), and up to four children in your household," read the official website.

Amazon Family: Key things to know

The adults, who wish to share Prime benefits, must ensure that they share the same primary residential address. Individuals must agree to share payment methods for household verification, besides having a “Buy Now US billing address for Prime Video sharing.” Also, their accounts need to be linked via Amazon Family.

However, users must note that an individual subscription is required to avail the benefits of Prime Video Ad Free, since this cannot be shared by members through Amazon Family.

Moreover, these Prime benefits cannot be shared by free trial members, student as well as young adult Prime members, and Prime Video-only members.

Amazon Prime membership plan

As per The Associated Press, people who stay away from the account holders have been urged to get their own subscription. This is being made available at a massive discount of $14.99 for the first year. Post that, Amazon will charge $14.99 per month or $139 on an annual basis for the service.

The latest offer kicks off on Friday and remains valid until the end of this year (December 31, 2025).

FAQs

Why take an Amazon Prime membership?

It is a great way to get discounts on a large number of products that are available to buy on Amazon. Also, Prime members are offered free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video and several other benefits.

What's the latest change announced by Amazon?

The e-commerce giant has changed its Prime Invitee program with Amazon Family.

What is Amazon Family?

This allows customers to share Prime benefits as well as digital content with another adult, up to four teens (added before April 7), and up to four children in the household.