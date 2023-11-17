Amazon employees may not get promoted if they violate return-to-office mandate

Almost two years after the global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are starting to put an end to the work-from-home era. Although many employers are still offering both remote and hybrid modes of working to ease off some pressure, things are getting quite serious at Amazon. The E-commerce giant is stringent on its return-to-office mandate. According to CNBC, employees who violate the company's policy, which requires a minimum of three days at the office will face dire consequences. FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)

“Managers own the promotion process, which means it is their responsibility to support your growth through regular conversations and stretch assignments, and to complete all the required inputs for a promotion,” an Amazon post according to the aforementioned outlet reads. It adds, “If your role is expected to work from the office 3+ days a week and you are not in compliance, your manager will be made aware and VP approval will be required.”

“In accordance with Amazon’s overall approach to promotions, employees are expected to work from their office 3+ days/week if that is the requirement of their role,” a separate post on Amazon’s internal career platform for employees says. It also reveals that managers will be working in compliance with the human resources group to monitor the employee's adherence to the mandate, which will continue as they “evaluate promotion readiness.”

A spokesperson for Amazon, Brad Glasser told the outlet, “Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees’ growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee’s readiness for the next level. Like any company, we expect employees who are being considered for promotion to be in compliance with company guidelines and policies.”

