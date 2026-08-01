Amazon safety alert: Nationwide recall issued for Woodure toddler stools after 15 injured

Nearly 91,000 toddler kitchen step stools branded as Woodure have been recalled across the country after federal safety authorities discovered that these tower stools may collapse or tip over while in use, posing a risk as a child's torso can fit through the openings located on the front and back sides.

Amazon recall: Federal safety officials recall Woodure step stools and zipline kits due to significant risk of injury, urging consumers to stop using the products and seek repairs.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that the defects present a significant risk of severe injury and fatality due to hazards related to tip-over, falls, and entrapment.

Amazon recall: All on Woodure kitchen step stools

Woodure has been notified of 22 incidents related to instability or tip-overs, which include 15 injuries resulting in scrapes, cuts, and bruises.

The recall pertains to Woodure-branded children's tower kitchen step stools, specifically models WD1764, WD1357, and WD1720.

The stools are constructed from plywood and have dimensions of 18 inches in depth, 16.9 inches in width, and 34.6 inches in height, with the model number inscribed on the underside of the bottom step.

These stools were available for purchase on Amazon from July 2024 until June 2026, priced between $60 and $100.

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{{^usCountry}} In response to the issue, the manufacturer is providing a repair service rather than a refund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to the issue, the manufacturer is providing a repair service rather than a refund. {{/usCountry}}

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Caution issued to consumers

Consumers are advised to cease using the stools without delay and to keep them out of the reach of children. Subsequently, they should reach out to Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development to obtain a complimentary repair kit.

The kit comprises protective nets, stabilizing feet, and detailed installation instructions.

The company will send the kit directly to consumers free of charge.

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Consumers with inquiries can contact Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development at 844-687-1918 from Monday to Friday, via email at woodure-service@hotmail.com, or online at woodure.com/recall.

Also Read: Amazon Now to expand to 100 cities in India: Here’s what it means

Amazon recall also issued for backyard zipline kits

Over 60,000 backyard zipline kits, in addition to approximately 19,000 individual spring brakes, have been recalled across the country after federal safety authorities discovered that the equipment may break, detach, or fail to adequately slow down riders, resulting in collisions with trees or falls to the ground.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Trsmima has received 21 notifications regarding the failure of the zipline kit’s turnbuckle, cable, or seat during operation, leading to falls and at least eight injuries, which include fractures, sprains, bruises, and scratches.

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