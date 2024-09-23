Ameer Ghalib, mayor of only Muslim-run US city, endorses Donald Trump; ex-prez ‘impressed with him’

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to repost an endorsement post by Ameer Ghalib, the mayor of the only city in the United States with an all-Muslim government. Ghalib leads the city of Hamtramck in Michigan. Ameer Ghalib, mayor of only Muslim-run US city, endorses Trump (Ameer Ghalib/Facebook)

Taking to Facebook to endorse the former president for November’s presidential election, Ghalib wrote, “Let me be clear, so our expectations are realistic.”

“President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles,” he further wrote. “Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time. I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences.”

He added, “For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump. Now, let the Caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

‘I was very impressed with him’

Trump later told Breitbart News that he is excited that Ghalib endorsed him.“I was very impressed with him and he was a very big fan of the Trump administration because he saw no wars — outside of defeating ISIS, but I inherited that — but there were no wars,” Trump told the outlet.

“There was no October 7. There was no Russian attack on Ukraine. He sees that and he told me — he saw a world that was at peace. Now, we have a world that’s going to end up in World War 3 and I can stop that. I’m the only one that’s going to stop that,” he added.

Trump also said he is eager to go to Hamtramck for a campaign event, where he can meet with leaders of the Arab American community who are unhappy with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ administration’s failures. “The answer is if the opportunity presents itself I would do that,” Trump said on being asked if he would hold a rally in Hamtramck. “It can’t remain the way it is now with the hatred that’s going around.”

Ghalib, a Democrat and a Yemeni immigrant, represents one of the biggest Muslim communities in Michigan’s Wayne County. He was one of the leaders who got Muslim Democrats to vote “Uncommitted” against Biden in the Democratic primary in Michigan earlier this year. In the general election, this movement transformed into the ‘Abandon Biden’ effort, and has now become the ‘Abandon Harris’ movement.