'America could lose': China's Nostradamus' chilling 'prediction' on US-Iran-Israel 'war' resurfaces

Chinese-Canadian historian Jiang Xueqin's 2024 lecture has gone viral on social media after several of his geopolitical predictions, such as Donald Trump's electoral comeback and a significant clash with Iran, line up with the current Middle East developments. Yale-educated historian Jiang Xueqin expressed concerns over the US military's capabilities and anticipated a full-scale invasion of Iran by the US in 2027 (Youtube@Predictive History)

The academic, sometimes dubbed “China’s Nostradamus,” predicted in the lecture that Trump would return to power in the United States and that tensions between Washington and Tehran could escalate into war.

Following the failure of diplomatic negotiations, Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a concerted military attack on Iran in an attempt to destroy the nation's nuclear capabilities.

Iran replied by launching a series of military attacks against Middle Eastern nations that are home to US military installations. Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, was also killed in the strikes.

Third chilling prediction from Jian: The US would lose the war In 2024, Jiang issued a third alarming prediction. The professor predicted that the US would lose the conflict in Iran, according to Daily Mail.

Jiang maintained his original prediction in a recent interview with Breaking Points, pointing out that Iran had "many more advantages" than the United States.

He maintained that Iran has been building power through its proxies, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, and has been getting ready for war with the US.

He stressed that the US military approach is not sustainable and is intended for "muscle flexing," adding that sending ground soldiers to Iran would be the worst thing that could happen to the US.

He said, “The United States military is not designed to fight a 21st-century war.”

The professor went on to say that if ground forces are deployed to Iran, Trump might ask Congress for permission to use emergency war powers, potentially earning him a third term.

Three predictions from Jiang Xueqin that came true In the 2024 lecture titled “The Iran Trap”, Jiang laid out three major predictions about global politics:

Donald Trump would return to power in the United States. His presidency could trigger a major confrontation with Iran. If the conflict expanded into a long war, the United States might eventually struggle to win it. In the description of the lesson, the professor wrote, “If Trump were to win a second term, he would likely contemplate invading Iran. While an initial invasion would seem successful, American forces would quickly become bogged down in Iran's mountainous terrain.”

At the time, the professor predicted that Trump would defend the war by claiming that it would eliminate Iran's nuclear weapons and bring democracy to the area.

Acting in line with the professor's predictions, Trump stated after the attacks on February 28, “It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I'll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Three forces driving the US into war with Iran: “America is now addicted to empire” Jiang identified three main factors driving the US into conflict with Iran.

The first, he stated, was the Israel lobby, which includes the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which seeks a Middle East conflict to further its objectives. Second is Iran's dispute with Saudi Arabia America's ambition to become a worldwide empire He said, “America is now addicted to empire, because empire represents easy money. All money has to be channeled through the US.”

He further elaborated that Iran's survival is threatened by Saudi Arabia. Iranian forces have been fighting insurgent organizations backed by Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabian forces have been fighting rebel groups backed by Iran for a long time.

He pointed out that Netanyahu is acquainted with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and that Kushner's father was a major AIPAC contributor.

Jiang prophesied later that Trump will initiate a “full-scale US invasion of Iran in March 2027, with the partnership of Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as the support of the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Poland.”