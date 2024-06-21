American swimmer's awesome balancing swim goes viral again | Watch

Deservingly dubbed the greatest female swimmer in history, Katie Ledecky is ahead in the race, as always. Much to her satisfaction, her ongoing Olympic trials are unfolding exactly as one would have hoped. The GOAT swimmer won her third consecutive event - the longest one, i.e. the 1,500 freestyle, on Wednesday night. Dispelling traces of any surprise element, she is already being touted as the gold medal snatcher at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. Katie Ledecky adds balancing a glass of chocolate milk on head, without spilling a drop swimming pool, to her record-breaking World Champion charms.

For Katie, the sky and beyond are the limit. Despite staying ahead in the competition, she's already hoping to push forward and deliver more streaks of improvement. The undefeated 27-year-old champ of the 1,500 race is pacing towards hopeful dreams of new world records. However, as she does that, an old video of her impeccably balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head while swimming is again doing rounds on the internet.

For someone who probably can't even walk a straight line without spilling the milk, watching Ledecky swiftly cross the pool's length in one go is a masterfully jaw-dropping vision.

Watch American swimmer Katie Ledecky balance a chocolate milk glass on her head while swimming

Today, user @pitdesi again spotlighted the video initially posted by the official X/Twitter page of NBC's coverage of the Olympics and Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) in January 2024.

The awe-inspiring visuals of Katie Ledecky's viral video show her using a swimming snorkel to her advantage for breathing. With the tool at her disposal, Ledecky becomes a force to reckon with in the water, as she continues gracefully propelling herself forward without lifting her head even once.

Although Katie begins softly, she soon catches momentum, and especially speeds up towards the end, scaring us about the glass potentially tipping over into the war. However, success follows soon as she graces the other end of the pool, finishing her lap with a victory sip of the drink she'd been carrying on her head all along.

User @pitdesi re-captioned the tweet, “This video of Kathleen Ledecky balancing chocolate milk on her head while swimming is more impressive to me than her seven Olympic gold medals.”

Meanwhile, others lauded the “power of practice” and her skills. “Backstroke swimmers used to train with a glass of water in their head in some places I’ve heard, to improve posture / technique. Not seen it for freestyle till now tho!” another X user commented.

On the other hand, the original @NBCOlympics video from January was captioned, “This video of Katie Ledecky balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head WHILE SWIMMING will always be impressive. 👏” Netizens couldn't turn away from the clip's potential as a “fantastic chocolate milk commercial.” Someone else proudly reiterated, “Looking like she'll be coming up with gold this year.”

As we pointed out before, another netizen chimed in with our clumsy sentiments: “I can't even walk into the next room without spilling a little bit (especially when I have to put it down).”

The US Olympic team trials kicked off on June 15, and are set to conclude on the 23rd.

As one of the sport's all-time greats, Ledecky holds seven Olympic gold medals and 21 World Championship titles. She made her Olympic debut in 2012 at just 15. For now, Katie will be seen at her final trial event, the 800 freestyle, this Saturday, June 23.