Amex revamps Delta SkyMiles card: Check out new benefits, rewards and more

American Express just revamped its Delta SkyMiles credit cards. On Thursday, the bank holding company rolled out updates, giving users additional benefits in an effort to win over Delta Air Lines customers “who have considered abandoning the airline after last year’s SkyMiles loyalty fiasco,” per Associated Press. American Express is rolling out several updates Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, to its Delta SkyMiles credit cards that will give additional benefits to users. AmEx is eager to soothe sore Delta Air Lines customers who have considered abandoning the airline after last year’s SkyMiles loyalty fiasco. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(AP)

What are the new Amex Delta SkyMiles credit card changes?

The recent changes announced by Amex include a plethora of benefits for Delta SkyMiles credit card holders, which includes fight credits worth $200 after a certain amount of spending. Moreover, cardholders will also receive restaurant credits worth between $120 to $240. However, this benefit is subject to bookings with Resy.

Moreover, customers can also acquire credits between $120 to $240 on rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber. The holders of higher-end credit cards will also get $2,500 in “medallion qualifying dollars,” allowing users to reach elite status on the airline, per the outlet. The SkyMiles credit card holders will now be able to use companion certificates on flights to various destinations, including Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

However, it is important to note that the new benefits are available to cardholders at a higher annual fee. The price changes are as follows:

Delta Gold Card - annual fee of $150 (previously it was $99) Delta Platinum Card - annual fee of $350 (previously it was $250) High-end Delta Reserve - annual fee of $650 (previously it was $550)

This comes after several complaints were issued previously over Delta's “overly restrictive” use of such certificates. AmEx customers also get “access to Delta's airport lounges and are able to transfer their Membership Rewards points to Delta, among other benefits,” per the outlet.

Howard Grosfield, the president of U.S. Consumer Services at Amex, said, “These cards offer a host of new benefits to help consumers and business owners get closer to Medallion status, access new credits and more value, and enjoy a premium travel experience.”