An Indian, a Lebanese and two Saudis: How US quietly revoked visas of some foreign students

A growing crackdown on international students in the United States is raising concern among university leaders, as the government revokes entry visas and directs students to leave the country. Student protestors hold signs while participating in the "Hands Off Our Schools" rally in front of the U.S. Department of Education on April 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a shift from earlier practices, students are now being ordered to depart immediately, even in cases where they were previously allowed to stay and complete their studies.

College officials say the change could affect the willingness of foreign students to pursue higher education in the United States.

Some students have faced action for pro-Palestinian activism, alleged criminal offences, or even minor traffic violations, while others remain unsure why they were flagged by the government.

An Indian national had their legal status terminated on April 3, with the federal database indicating the person was identified in a criminal records check “and/or has had their visa revoked.”

Another person from Lebanon had their legal status terminated on March 28 due to a criminal records check, as per the same database.

Both individuals were graduates in the US on student visas, using a provision that allows them to gain professional experience after completing their coursework.

They were working full time and, according to a person familiar with the situation, “apparently had not violated requirements for pursuing work experience.”

Two Saudi Arabian students at North Carolina State University left the United States after being told their student visas had been revoked, according to the university.

The institution said it would support them in completing their coursework from abroad.

Philip Vasto, who lived with one of the students, said his roommate was a graduate student studying engineering management and had no political involvement or participation in Gaza-related protests. According to Vasto, no explanation was given for the visa cancellation.

Since returning home, his former roommate has focused on continuing his education elsewhere.

“He’s made his peace with it. He doesn’t want to allow it to steal his peace any further,” Vasto said.

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities has sought a meeting with the State Department to discuss recent visa terminations.

While it's not yet clear if visa revocations have increased, officials are concerned the trend could discourage international academic exchange.

With AP inputs