San Jose police officer shooting: Cop down, suspect neutralized amid massive law enforcement response – what we know

An officer is down and a suspect has been neutralized in San Jose Tuesday evening, August 25, in a neighborhood south of downtown. The incident drew a massive law enforcement response, sources told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo.

What we know so far

An officer is dead and a suspect has been killed in San Jose Tuesday evening, August 25, in a neighborhood south of down (Pexel - representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities have yet to officially confirm details. However, aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger shows heavy police activity near Goodyear Street and Lick Avenue.

There was also heavy police presence nearby at Almaden Avenue and Floyd Street. A local resident claimed they saw officers from the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office with guns drawn, alongside potential response from university police.

Read More | Hebron shooting update: Woman shot dead, another injured inside Indiana antique shop; suspect kills himself

Witnesses said they saw a person down on the ground and expressed concern that a subject may have barricaded themselves. Police, however, have not verified these accounts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} NBC Bay Area reported that according to separate unconfirmed source reports, an officer was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. An advisor to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan claimed that the mayor was on the way to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC Bay Area reported that according to separate unconfirmed source reports, an officer was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. An advisor to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan claimed that the mayor was on the way to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Who was Levi Brown? Teen shot dead at Independence High School in Bakersfield ID'd: ‘Had crazy potential’

Some social media posts claimed that a car chase ended in the shooting. Videos of heavy police presence have surfaced on social media.

“It’s being reported that a car chase ended in the area of Willow & Lick and one officer was shot. Both the officer and suspect are seriously injured. Many streets are blocked off and there are police officers on every corner. Y’all be safe,” a Facebook user wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Hebron shooting reports: What's happening near Lowell, Indiana? Witnesses report police activity

Law enforcement agencies have yet to release an official statement regarding the condition of any officers or suspects involved in the incident.

The scene remains active as the investigation is underway. Officials have asked everyone to avoid the area.