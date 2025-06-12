Ananda Lewis family: All on husband Harry Smith and children

Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis died on Wednesday following a battle with breast cancer. The news of her passing was shared by her sister, Lakshmi, on Facebook. Lewis is survived by her husband, Harry Smith, and son, Langston. Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis has passed away. (X)

Who is Harry Smith?

Harry Smith is the CEO of Smith Global Media and the younger brother of actor Will Smith. Born on May 5, 1971, in Philadelphia, Harry has worked across multiple industries, including entertainment and real estate.

Smith Global Media, founded by Harry, has been involved in various film distribution and real estate ventures. In 2017, the company signed a notable output deal with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

At the time, Sony executive Ben Means praised the collaboration: "Smith Global Media is bringing compelling, high-quality films to the marketplace. The strength of this slate will resonate with consumers globally in the home entertainment window on physical and digital platforms and beyond.”

In a separate statement, Smith Global Media added, “We are firmly committed to maintaining an accelerated growth path for our company and this output deal with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment strengthens Smith Global Media’s overall value proposition with filmmakers, producers, and financiers as we continue to populate our slate. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is a forward-thinking, innovative leader in the home entertainment space with a world-class team leading their efforts.”

Before founding Smith Global Media, Harry worked as an accountant and managed Will Smith’s finances in the mid-1990s. He later joined Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's production company, Overbrook Entertainment, and also collaborated with Will on real estate projects.

Ananda Lewis children

Ananda Lewis and Harry Smith welcomed their son, Langston, in 2011. Harry also has an older daughter, Sydney, born on August 18, 1999, from a previous marriage to Melissa Montoya.

Harry frequently shares moments with his children on social media. In a 2021 Instagram post, he wrote: “I love these two!!! Being father to @sydneytaylorsmith and Langston has been the single greatest joy of my life. It’s so interesting to watch your children and realize that they are crazy, just like you.”