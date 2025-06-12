Who was Ananda Lewis? Former MTV VJ dies at 52 after breast cancer battle

Ananda Lewis, the former host of BET Teen Summit and MTV VJ, has passed away at 52 following a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis has passed away.(X)

Her sister, Lakshmi, announced news of her death in a Facebook post: “She’s free, and in His heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul.”

Who Was Ananda Lewis?

Born on March 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, Ananda Lewis was a television host, model, and passionate social activist. She rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as an MTV VJ, where she hosted Hot Zone, interviewing major celebrities and covering youth and pop culture.

Prior to her MTV success, Lewis was best known as the host of BET’s Teen Summit. In 2001, she launched The Ananda Lewis Show, a syndicated daytime talk show that tackled social issues.

Lewis was a graduate of Howard University, where she earned a degree in history. Beyond entertainment, she dedicated herself to community work and health advocacy.

Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In 2020, Ananda Lewis publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, admitting that she had delayed mammograms for years.

During an October 2024 roundtable discussion with CNN's Stephanie Elam and anchor Sara Sidner, Lewis shared her personal journey, including her decision not to undergo a double mastectomy.

“My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made,” Lewis said. “I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. . . . I wish I could go back. It’s important for me to admit where I went wrong with this.”

Ananda Lewis Family

Ananda Lewis was married to Harry Smith, the younger brother of actor Will Smith. Harry is the CEO of Smith Global Media. Together, the couple had one son, Langston, born in 2011.

Tributes

Tributes poured in for Lewis.

Journalist Ed Gordon shared a touching message on Instagram alongside photos with Lewis.

“Sad day. Ananda Lewis has passed away. This was the last time we were together, five years ago when we gathered to be interviewed during BET 40th anniversary. Ananda and I shared a car over to the studio that day and she confided in me some of her private thoughts about her breast cancer journey. It was more spontaneous than anything, but I appreciated she was open to tell me about her concerns and her intended fights. We had not seen each other for a while, so we also talked about our kids, the “good ol’ days”, and just general catching up. To use a cliche, she was beautiful inside and out, in her case it was more than fitting. She was a special one, RIP,” he wrote.

Former Congressional candidate A’ja Smith also honored Lewis on X.

“Ananda Lewis, the trailblazing former host of BET Teen Summit and MTV VJ, has passed away at 52 following a courageous fight with stage 4 breast cancer. First diagnosed in 2020, Lewis opted for alternative treatments and openly documented her journey, urging others to prioritize screenings and care. She inspired countless young voices with her honesty and authenticity, transitioning from television to carpentry and activism. Her vibrant spirit and advocacy for health and empowerment will be deeply missed. Rest in power, Ananda. Your legacy lives on,” she wrote.