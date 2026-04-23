Andrew Hugg's alleged flirty talk with interviewer in sting video sparks buzz; ‘Your eyes have…’

Andrew Hugg who worked as the US Army's Branch Chief for Chemical Nuclear Surety was escorted out of the Pentagon this week, according to reports. The Army confirmed on April 21, 2026 that he has been placed on administrative leave while a thorough investigation is carried out. Army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith confirmed the leave but did not share further details about the timeline or scope. Pentagon official Andrew Hugg faces probe after hidden camera video. (REUTERS)

What was he caught on camera saying? The case is linked to a hidden-camera video released by James O'Keefe through his media group. The video which is said to be around 14 minutes long, reportedly shows Hugg speaking openly with someone at a restaurant, not knowing that he was being recorded.

According to reports and social media summaries linked to O’Keefe’s group which have not been independently verified by US authorities, the conversation included claims about sensitive topics. These include statements about the US having nerve agents, a US Army chemist who allegedly died from exposure and comments related to military actions and Iran.

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O’Keefe said Hugg was “caught on hidden camera casually revealing sensitive information to a stranger in a public restaurant.”

One moment from the video has drawn particular attention. Hugg is heard asking:

“You’re not a spy, right?”

He then says, “Your eyes have mesmerized me so much. The easiest way to get intelligence is to send a pretty girl... I have to resist your eyes.”

In simple terms, he appeared to describe the exact method being used on him while it was happening.