Anne Burrell cause of death: Food Network star found ‘unresponsive and unconcious' - first details emerge

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was found dead at her Brooklyn, New York home on Tuesday, police revealed. The New York City Police Department officials further added that the 55-year-old was ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ at the scene of her death. Police told People that officers responded to a 55-year-old female at about 7:50 AM. EMS ‘responded and pronounced her deceased on scene’. An official cause of death has not been released yet. It is pending an autopsy with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Anne Burrell was found dead at her home in New York(X)

While police did not identify Burrell as the deceased, People reported that the Food Network star’s address matches the Brooklyn address police provided in their statement.

Food Network issued a statement about Burrell's passing.

Read More: Anne Burrell net worth: How much did Food Network star earn in her career?

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” it wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement obtained by People and Page Six, Burrell's family said she was a ‘beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend’.

"Her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Read More: Anne Burrell dies: Food Network chef's final social media posts make big revelation amid health speculation

Since 2010, Burrell had been a staple on Worst Cooks in America, but she was absent from Season 28, the celebrity edition that aired in January 2025. Chefs Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso took over hosting duties, with no official explanation provided about Burrell’s departure.

Fans quickly voiced their frustration on Food Network’s social media, flooding comment sections with questions and demands for clarity. Burrell responded to some, offering vague replies. To one fan, she wrote, “I really don’t know.” Another asked if she was still with the network, prompting, “Miss you all!” When urged to return next season, she said, “I’ll definitely try!”