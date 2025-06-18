Anne Burrell net worth: How much did Food Network star earn in her career?

Celebrity chef and host of The Food Network's ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ Anne Burrell, has died at the age of 55. The Food Network shared the tragic news in an Instagram post, writing, “We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.” Anne Burrell dies: What was the Food Network celebrity chef's net worth? (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

What was Anne Burrell’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Burrell had a net worth of $4 million. The chef had a long and successful career, having taught at the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan in the early 2000s and getting her television break she was cast as Mario Batali's sous chef on ‘Iron Chef America.’ She was given her own show, ‘Secrets of a Restaurant Chef,’ in 2008, and it ran for as many as nine seasons. The show even earned Burrell an Emmy nomination.

‘Worst Cooks in America,’ which premiered in 2010, was Burrell’s biggest success. Her other TV credits include ‘Chef Wanted,’ ‘Chopped,’ ‘Food Network Star,’ and ‘House of Knives,’ a culinary competition series that premiered just months before her death.

Burrell also authored two famous books – ‘Cook Like a Rock Star’ and ‘Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.’ The former went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Notably, Burrell paid $1.53 million for a loft in Brooklyn, New York, back in June 2019. The loft was worth around $2 million at the time of her death.

Burrell married Stuart Claxton on October 16, 2021, in her hometown of Cazenovia, after the two met on the dating app Bumble. Their fall-themed wedding ceremony was attended by friends, family, and Food Network personalities. After her marriage, Burrell became a stepmother to Claxton's son, Javier

Burrell often fondly described her domestic life in interviews, "I have to say, I love being married," she said in 2023. "It's the being together all the time, but it's also the adventure together."

Burrell is now survived by Claxton, his son Javier, her mother Marlene, her sister Jane, her brother Ben, and her children Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas.