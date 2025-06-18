Who is Javier Claxton, Anne Burrell's stepson?

Anne Burrell, celebrity chef and former host of Worst Cooks in America, passed away in Brooklyn on Tuesday. She was 55. Anne Burrell with husband, Stuart Claxton, and stepson, Javier Claxton.(instagram/ Anne Burrell)

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, and was stepmother to his son, Javier Claxton. She is also survived by her three children.

Her family shared the news of her passing in a statement to PEOPLE: "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Who is Javier Claxton?

Javier Claxton, born in 2005, is Stuart Claxton’s son from a previous marriage. He played a special role in Burrell's life, even serving as his father’s best man at their wedding. He gave a heartfelt speech during the reception.

Over the years, Burrell frequently posted photos of Javier on social media.

In June 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Burrell posted a photo of Javier helping her with work from their New York home.

“Getting a little work done in my Mom’s house!!!. My camera man @javier.claxton is the 15 year old son of my fiancé!!! It’s a family affair around here!! #luckygirl #ilovewhatido #shelteringwithmyfamily,” she captioned the post.

In November 2021, she posted a Thanksgiving photo of the trio smiling in front of a lavish spread in their Brooklyn apartment.

"Just SOOOOOOO much to be thankful for this year!!! A new home, a wedding, a stepson, great family, great friends, good health, great fans and just so much more!!! I wish everyone a VERY happy Thanksgiving!!! Lots of love to all!!!” she captioned the post.

They went on a trip to Walt Disney World in April 2023. Sharing photos from their visit on Instagram, she wrote, “What a whirlwind of a weekend!!! Went to @waltdisneyworld , mentored some AMAZING high school culinary students, hung out with @mickeymouse , ate some great food @jaleobyjose, got to see my great friend @chefrobertotrevino and finished up with some fireworks!!! What a blast!!! #theclaxtons.”

More recently, in June 2024, the family attended a Cricket World Cup match held in the US and the West Indies.

“#theclaxtons hit the cricket today!!! My first cricket match and it was a blast!! One of those gorgeous early summer days..just perfect,” she captioned a post on June 10.