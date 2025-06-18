Anne Burrell dies: Food Network chef's final social media posts make big revelation amid health speculation

Chef Anne Burrell's death on Tuesday has left thousands of her fans shocked. The 55-year-old, best known for her appearances on the Food Network, passed away at her home in Brooklyn, New York, her team and the Food Network confirmed to media outlets. Now, fans are writing tributes for Burrell in the comment section of her Instagram posts. A cause of death for Burrell has not been disclosed. Chef Anne Burrell died on Tuesday at the age of 55(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” a Food Network spokesperson said in a statement, according to USA Today.

Read More: Anne Burrell family: All on husband Stuart Claxton and children

What did Anne Burrell's final social media posts reveal?

Chef Burrell looked happy and healthy in her last Instagram photo. She posted a photo with an influencer days before her death.

“I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!!” Burrell captioned last Thursday’s selfie.

“I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚,” she added.

Burrell's family remembered her as a beloved wife, sister, and daughter. According to Page Six, her family said: “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

Reacting to her death, several fans paid tributes.

“She was literally just posting days ago!! How can this be?? This can’t be true. Chef Anne you were vivacious, hilarious, full of life and reminded me of my Mom. I’m so so sorry. Rest with the Angels in Heaven and cook up a storm for us ❤️❤️," one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.