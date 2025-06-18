Anne Burrell cause of death not revealed: Here's what we know about Food Network's star's death

Anne Burrell, a chef popular for starring on Food Network, died on Tuesday at her home in Brooklyn, New York, her team confirmed in a press release obtained by People. She was 55 years old. Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021, and his son, Javier, her children Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas, and her brother Ben. Anne Burrell died at her home in New York on Tuesday(X)

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement.

Read More: Nancy Wilson, Lizzo tear into Trump for playing their songs at $45mn military parade; ‘No Kings But Us’

"Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Burrell's cause of death has not been revealed yet. She was active on social media in the week before her death, appearing healthy. On June 4–5, she visited CareRite Centers in Florida to launch a culinary program, engaging with residents and staff without reported health concerns.

No public records or reports indicate prior health issues. Burrell’s vibrant career included hosting Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, appearing on Iron Chef America, and authoring bestsellers like Cook Like a Rock Star, with no mention of illness.

Read More: Viral videos show Tehran's highways jammed as Iranians flee after Trump's urgent evacuation call; ‘Many fear the…’

Who Was Anne Burrell?

Anne Burrell was a celebrated American chef, television personality, and cookbook author. Born with a passion for cooking, she graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and honed her skills in top restaurants before stepping into the spotlight.

She became a household name as the lively host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, where her bold teaching style inspired countless home cooks. Burrell also starred in Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and wrote popular cookbooks like Cook Like a Rock Star. She passed away on Tuesday, at age 55.