Anne Burrell family: All on husband Stuart Claxton and children

Food Network star and celebrity chef Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55. According to TMZ, Burrell was found unresponsive inside her home in Brooklyn, NYC. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton; his son, Javier; and her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas. Anne Burrell passed away in NYC on Tuesday.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Who is Stuart Claxton?

Stuart Claxton is a seasoned professional in marketing and communications. According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish and philosophy from Swansea University in 1993, followed by a master’s degree in media management from the University of Stirling in 2008.

Claxton began his career at Guinness World Records, where he worked for nearly 13 years. He later held roles in corporate marketing and client solutions at TIME, as well as in ad sales marketing at Univision. Since January 2023, he has served as the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at NextUp.

Claxton and Burrell met in 2018 through the dating app Bumble and quickly began dating. He proposed to her in 2020 during a visit to her hometown of Cazenovia, New York. The couple got married in 2021.

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Burrell shared the story of the proposal: "My mom and Stuart got together and made a plan where he and I were going to have a date night. She set up a beautiful table in her apartment and we just planned a dinner for the two of us. We were having a nice time, and Stuart then starts saying, 'Oh, this is a good song to put on a playlist for our wedding reception.' And I'm like, 'Okay, sure. But why are we talking about that now?'"

"We started talking about family and just how nice it was to be here with everyone, so I sort of started getting weepy already," she added. "Then Stuart pulls a ring out of his pants pocket and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is even happening.'"

Claxton has a 20-year-old son, Javier, from a previous marriage.