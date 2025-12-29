Anthony Joshua car crash: Family expresses shock over fatal incident in Nigeria, gives update on boxer

Anthony Joshua was rushed to the hospital after a car accident in Nigeria that has claimed two lives. Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Nigeria.(AFP)

The British boxer sustained minor injuries during the fatal car crash, which occurred on a crowded stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am local time on Monday, as per reports.

Is Anthony Joshua fine?

Following the tragedy, a friend of Anthony Joshua told Daily Mail that he is “fine but quite shaken up,” while unverified videos are circulating online that seem to depict the boxer without a shirt, appearing disoriented in the passenger seat of a car surrounded by shattered glass.

“Others weren’t quite so lucky so it’s been a traumatic ordeal which he’s trying to process,” the pal added.

A family member of Anthony Joshua, who requested anonymity, informed the BBC that the news of the accident has “shocked the family”.

“We are hoping for his speedy recovery and also the people who passed away - I pray for the departed to rest in peace,” the relative said.

They further mentioned that Joshua was en route from Lagos to the family residence. “He’s normally coming around for the new year. We haven’t seen him so we were expecting him,” the relative added.

Unverified footage seems to show Joshua topless and looking dazed

Lanre Ogunlowo, the commissioner of the local police, announced that a probe into the incident has been initiated.

“I can confirm to you that an accident occurred and the victim has been taken to the hospital,” he informed the BBC.