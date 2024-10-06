Anti-Israel protester sets himself abaze outside of White House, horrifying videos surface

Warning: Distressing visuals. Discretion advised. Anti-Israel protester sets himself abaze outside of White House (@tarekmd/X)

An anti-Israel protester reportedly set himself on fire outside of the White House, a video of which has gone viral. The man was seen yelling in pain after setting his left arm ablaze in the middle of the street. Bystanders and cops rushed over to help.

The incident

The man is seen holding his left arm in the air after setting it on fire. The crowd douses his arm with water and tries to put off the flames with towels.

The man yells while being restrained by DC Metropolitan police officers after the fire is extinguished, claiming he is a journalist, another clip shows. The left-sleeve of his shirt, which is burnt, is drenched in liquid and pink. On his arm, superficial burns are visible.

One passerby is seen pouring his bottle of water on the injuries. “We spread the misinformation,” the man who tried to self-immolate screams. “I’m a journalist and I said it was okay,” A woman gives him a hug.

A white-shirt officer is seen intervening, ordering onlookers to “back it up.” Some bystanders are pushed out of the way.

The incident took place in the 800 block of 16th Street just outside of the White House, the Washington DC Metropolitan Police said. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. The man had to be taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

“The District of Columbia has a long and proud history of peaceful first amendment activities and the Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations and other events every year,” the department said, according to New York Post. “We will continue to support those who choose to protest peaceful and safely, and we will continue to hold accountable those who commit criminal acts while in our city.”

Demonstrators gathered around the White House on Saturday night, October 5, ahead one the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel. They are reportedly demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza strip.