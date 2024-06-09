Rescued Hamas hostage treated by nurse whose young daughter was murdered during October 7 attack

A nurse whose young daughter was murdered during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel treated one of the four hostages rescued by Israeli troops in a complex mission on Saturday, June 8. The freed hostage, 41-year-old Shlomi Ziv, received medical treatment at the ‘Sheba’ Tel-HaShomer Medical Center by head nurse Mali Zender. Mali’s 22-year-old daughter, Noa Zender, was killed in the brutal attack, Israeli journalist Neria Kraus reported. Rescued Hamas hostage Shlomi Ziv (pictured) was treated by a nurse whose young daughter was murdered during the October 7 attack (Israeli Army/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Mali Zender’s daughter abducted from music festival where Shlomi Ziv was working security

One photo shows Shlomi smiling at Mali, who had rushed to the hospital to help him and the other hostages who were rescued. Shlomi was abducted from the Supernova music festival, where he was working security on October 7 last year.

Noa was killed by Hamas while she was attending the same festival. The Times of Israel reported that her body was found five days later.

Hen, Noa’s sister, is a broadcaster with Israel’s Channel 13, according to New York Post. “We’re learning to come to terms with a new life, to deal with a new life, a life where our heart is broken, a life where there is an enormous hole at home,” she said during her first newscast after Noa’s funeral was held.

“She danced and enjoyed herself with people she loved at that party until her last moment,” Hen said of her sibling.

Shlomi was rescued along with three other hostages – Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27. They were all saved by Israeli troops from the central Gazan city of Nuseirat. The very dangerous mission led to the death of IDF commander Arnon Zamora, whose unit played a key role in the return of the four hostages.

The “high-risk” rescue mission was launched by Israeli special forces from the IDF, the Israeli police’s elite counter-terrorism unit and intelligence unit Shin Bet in the central Gazan Nuseirat refugee camp. They targeted two buildings occupied by Hamas, where the hostages were being held captive.