Lefty New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being ripped for calling Elon Musk “one of the most unintelligent billionaires” she has ever seen. Her comments during an Instagram Live video session has now drawn mockery. AOC mocked for saying Elon Musk is ‘one of the most unintelligent billionaires’ she has ever seen (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo, AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

“This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“This dude is not smart, and the danger in the lack of intelligence and the lack of expertise that Elon has, I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we know of,” she added, referring to the Tesla boss’ efforts to reform government spending.

‘They don’t do their homework, clearly’

Last week, Musk’s DOGE got access to the federal payment system to help in its efforts to comb government spending. The move has angered Democrats.

“They don’t do their homework, clearly,” Ocasio-Cortez said of Republicans. “Like, they’re putting 19-year-olds in at the Treasury.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who owned a Tesla, also tried to poke at Musk’s and President Donald Trump’s egos in an attempt to expose daylight between them. “What Donald Trump has done is that he has completely given up his power and handed a lot of it over to Elon Musk,” she said. “Elon Musk has appointed some teenagers and some people in their early 20s into essentially trying to raid government systems.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s attacks on Musk are being widely mocked on X. “AOC calling Elon Musk ‘unintelligent’ might actually be the dumbest thing she has ever said, which is really saying something,” conservative pundit Charlie Kirk wrote. “Who’s gonna tell her?” Defiant L’s wrote. GOP operative Kevin Smith said, “He’s literally going to Mars… She has a [hard] time getting to Queens.” Commentator Stephen Miller said, “She doesn’t actually do anything but instagram videos. She hates her job so much. She has to review committee assignments and check emails all day and all she wants to do is make instagram videos.”