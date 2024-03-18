Apex Legends North American esports final postponed as players hacked mid-game

The Apex Legends North American esports final has been postponed after pro players were hacked mid-match. During the Global Series match on Saturday, hackers activated unwanted cheat modes, causing panic among the players. As the game was compromised, the official social media handle for Apex Legends Esports declared that the tournament had been postponed till further notice. Apex Legends North America Global Series Esports final delayed after players get hacked mid-match

Following the hacking incident, the online shooting game announced on X, formerly Twitter, “Due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised, we have made the decision to postpone the NA finals at this time. We will share more information soon.”

Pro player Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose was shocked to find out he had been hacked mid-match. Genburten shared a video clip from his livestream of the tournament on X, formerly Twitter. As he was visibly frustrated, Genburten revealed that the hackers had given him a “wallhack,” which gave him the ability to see through everything.

In the video clip, Genburten can be heard saying, “I'm getting hacked” to his teammates. When other players asked if he could still play, he said, “It's cheating.. what the f**k. I can see everyone. I'm leaving the game.” The pro player shared the video clip along with the caption, “MULTI BILLION DOLLAR ESPORT BTWW.” In a separate tweet, Genburten wrote, “EA fix your fkn s**t get a better anticheat.”

Another gamer, Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, revealed that he was also hacked during the regional match. Hal revealed that he was given an “aimbot,” which allowed him to shoot players at far-off distances with bare minimum aiming. In a video clip shared on the platform, he says, “I'm cheating, I have an aimbot.” Other players can be heard saying, “You gotta leave the game bro.”

However, Hal goes on to say, “I literally have an aimbot right now.” To this, a frustrated player told him to “leave the game.” Despite his teammates telling him to quit, he suggests, “What if I just don't shoot?” The incident has sparked major outrage on social media.