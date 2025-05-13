Menu Explore
April CPI report: What's exactly in the latest inflation report - explaining key numbers

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 13, 2025 06:26 PM IST

CPI report April 2025: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report was released on Tuesday, showing inflation eased to a four-year low in April as the initial impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Overall consumer prices increased 2.3% from a year earlier, down from a 2.4% rise the previous month. 

The April 2025 CPI report was released on Tuesday(Bloomberg)
The April 2025 CPI report was released on Tuesday(Bloomberg)

The CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), showed a 0.2% monthly increase on a seasonally adjusted basis, rebounding from a 0.1% decline in March. Over the 12 months ending April, the all-items index rose 2.3% before seasonal adjustment, the smallest annual increase since February 2021. 

Key Drivers:

Shelter: Up 0.3% monthly, contributing over half the monthly rise. Owners’ equivalent rent increased 0.4%, rent 0.3%, and shelter rose 4.0% annually, a persistent inflationary pressure.

Energy: Rose 0.7% monthly, led by natural gas (+3.7%) and electricity (+0.8%), though gasoline dipped 0.1% (or -2.3%). Annually, energy fell 3.7%, with gasoline down 11.8% and fuel oil -9.6%, but natural gas surged 15.7%.

Food: Declined 0.1% monthly, with food at home down 0.4%—the largest drop since September 2020—driven by a 12.7% fall in eggs. Food away from home rose 0.4%. Annually, food increased 2.8%, with food at home up 2.0%, eggs +49.3%, and food away from home +3.9%.

Core CPI (excluding food and energy): Up 0.2% monthly (versus 0.1% in March) and 2.8% annually (down from 3.2% or 3.3% in prior reports), reflecting stable underlying inflation.

Other Notable Changes:

Increases: Household furnishings (+1.0%), motor vehicle insurance (+0.6%), medical care (+0.5%), hospital services (+0.6%), prescription drugs (+0.4%), education (+0.1%), and personal care (+0.1%).

Declines: Airline fares (-2.8%), used cars and trucks (-0.5%), apparel (-0.2%), and communication.

Annual Gains: Motor vehicle insurance (+6.4%), education (+3.8%), medical care (+2.7%), and recreation (+1.6%).

The BLS replaced survey data for the leased cars and trucks index with vendor transaction data to enhance accuracy. The CPI-U index reached 320.795 (1982-84=100), up 0.3% unadjusted monthly. The CPI-W rose 2.1% annually, and the Chained CPI-U increased 2.1%. Selected CPI series will be rebased to December 2024=100 with July 2025 data.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
