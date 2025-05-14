Big blow for Ravens! Top star set to miss most of 2025 season with torn Achilles

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a massive blow on Tuesday after it was revealed that the backbone of their defense, Ar'Darius Washington, suffered an Achilles injury that could keep him out for most of the 2025 season. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport cited sources to report that Washington's injury occurred during conditioning and he underwent an MRI. Ar'Darius Washinton suffered an achilles injury (X/Ar'Darius Washinton)

“Sources: #Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington, who was expected to play a key role in Baltimore’s defense next season, has torn his Achilles, the MRI has confirmed. The injury, which occurred during conditioning, will cause him to miss most or all of the 2025 season,” Rapoport posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Bill Belichick UNC contract drama: Will June buyout lead to NFL return? He says…

Washington could miss the entire 2025 season. The safety signed his one-year, $3.263 million tender and was expected to give Kyle Hamilton and rookie Malaki Starks company in Baltimore's defense. The 25-year-old was an undrafted free agent in 2021. He replaced Marcus Williams in Week 8, playing all 17 games and making 10 starts. He had two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, and 64 tackles.

Read More: Big mistake? Saints' fans bring up Shedeur Sanders miss after Derek Carr's big announcement

Washington, born November 2, 1999, in Shreveport, Louisiana, stands at 5’8” and 180 lbs. He played college football at TCU, earning 2019 Freshman All-American honors and 2020 All-Big 12 recognition.

Undrafted in 2021, he joined the Ravens as a free agent but faced setbacks, including a 2021 foot injury and a 2023 chest injury. In 2024, he emerged as a starter, replacing Marcus Williams in Week 8, playing every defensive snap in key games, and recording 45 solo tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. His hard-hitting style earned praise from fans, who lauded his journey from undrafted to starter.