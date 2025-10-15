Are Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dating? Here's the latest on their blossoming romance

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have sparked dating rumors with the most recent installation in their public spotting coming in the form of intimate paparazzi pictures on a yacht. It was followed by Trudeau's ex-wife, Sophie, making a cryptic post, which further fueled the rumors. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are believed to be dating.(AP)

It is only natural that with all the buzz around them, social media has been left on its toes for the next update on their alleged romance, which reportedly started as early as July 2025. Besides, neither of them has confirmed the relationship yet, meaning the world of paparazzi and tabloids has been left ever curious.

Is Justin Trudeau Dating Katy Perry? What We Know

It is also important to note that the buzz around the couple is not just speculation, at this point. Sources close to them have been speaking to the media and revealing tidbits from their alleged romance for the public to gobble up. For instance, recently, a source close to them revealed to People that Trudeau is "actively pursuing" the 'Dark Horse' singer.

It was this source who also revealed that Trudeau and Perry have been spending time together since July, in Montreal. "When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then," the source said.

Also read: Justin Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie makes cryptic post amid his romance rumors with Katy Perry, ‘Love was never about…’

Additionally, it was revealed that Trudeau, 53, "even flew to California to see her during a tour break" to spend time with Perry. "She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful,” the source said, noting that the duo has an "easy connection."

Trudeau's Ex-Wife Sophie Sparks Row With Post

Coming with all the buzz around the romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM's ex-wife and TV host, Sophie, made a critical social media post that many interpreted as her reaction to the situation. Sophie and Justin Trudeau divorced in 2023.

Many interpreted the 50-year-old's post as a confirmation of Trudeau's recent buzzing romance with Katy Perry.

“Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she wrote in an Instagram story. "The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?”