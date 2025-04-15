Are luxury handbags really made in China? Viral TikToks from Chinese factories spark debate—Here's the truth

Amid the ongoing US-China tariff war, TikTok has become flooded with content from Chinese factories. In these viral videos, factory workers and business owners allege that many “high-end” luxury brands from around the world, including Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, are actually manufactured in China, then sold at dramatically marked-up prices overseas. Chinese factory workers claim many "high-end" luxury handbags are made in China. (UnSplash)

One video, posted by the account @senbags2, has gained millions of views. In the clip, a man claims that 80% of luxury handbags are made in China, regardless of the country of origin printed on the label.

“For more than 30 years, we have been the OEM factory for most luxury brands—Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton,” he says in the video.

“But I’m not proud of the fact that we were only earning wages, while the actual profit margins for those making the bags were very low. What I am proud of is our quality control, craftsmanship, and fully integrated supply chain.”

He continues: “Now that the US and its European allies are trying to distance themselves from Chinese goods, do you think luxury brands are moving production out of China? Yes, they tried—but they failed. OEM factories outside China don’t have the same quality standards. Their workers are either too expensive or lazy, and they lack the supply chain infrastructure. That’s why we’ll always be the best OEM for luxury brands. So why not call us and buy directly?”

This is just one of many such videos going viral, sparking a debate among social media users.

Are Luxury Handbags Actually Made in China?

According to a 2023 Statista report, there are approximately 200 to 250 fashion and accessory brands worldwide that fall under the "luxury" label. Of these, around 70 to 100 are globally recognized as top-tier luxury fashion brands.

Most luxury brands typically produce their handbags in countries like France, Italy, and Spain.

Here is a list of top brands and their manufacturing locations, based on information from official brand websites.

Hermès - France (primarily in Paris and Pantin workshops)

Chanel - France (mainly in Paris, with some production in Italy for specific lines)

Louis Vuitton - France (workshops in Asnières and other regions, some production in Spain and Italy)

Gucci - Italy (Tuscany, particularly in Florence and Scandicci)

Prada - Italy (Tuscany and Milan regions)

Dior - France (Paris ateliers, with some production in Italy)

Bottega Veneta - Italy (Vicenza and Veneto region)

Fendi - Italy (Rome and Florence areas)

Céline - Italy (primarily in Tuscany)

Balenciaga - Italy (Tuscany, with some production in Spain)

Saint Laurent - France and Italy (Paris and Florence)

Givenchy - France and Italy (Paris and Tuscany)

Chloé - Italy (mainly Tuscany)

Valentino - Italy (Rome and Veneto)

Burberry - Italy (primarily for leather goods, some in the UK)

Loewe - Spain (Madrid and Barcelona workshops)

Goyard - France (Carignan and Paris)

Miu Miu - Italy (Tuscany, under Prada’s manufacturing)

Bvlgari - Italy (Florence for leather goods)

Tom Ford - Italy (primarily through third-party luxury manufacturers)

Proenza Schouler - Italy (Tuscany and Veneto)

Anya Hindmarch - Italy and UK (some bespoke pieces in London)

Mulberry - UK (Somerset) and Italy (for certain collections)

Salvatore Ferragamo - Italy (Florence and Tuscany)

Stella McCartney - Italy (Tuscany, emphasizing sustainable materials)

Alexander McQueen - Italy (Tuscany and Florence)

Loro Piana - Italy (Piedmont and Tuscany for leather goods)

Delvaux - Belgium (Brussels) and France (for some lines)

Moynat - France (Paris ateliers)

The Row - Italy (Tuscany, focusing on minimalist designs)