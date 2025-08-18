Ariiela Lalangosta shot? Influencer dies in NYC, Tekashi 6ix9ine pays tribute

Dominican influencer Ariiela Lalangosta, popularly known as Ariela the Lobster, has passed away. Unconfirmed social media reports claim she was shot and killed in New York City early Sunday. Dominican influencer Ariiela Lalangosta was allegedly shot dead in NYC.(Instagram/ Ariiela Lalangosta and Instagram/ Tekashi 6ix9ine)

According to some accounts, shots were fired at her vehicle while she was returning from a club. Other reports suggest the gunfire was aimed not at her, but at the person sitting beside her, reportedly her partner.

However, none of these details have been confirmed by local authorities or the influencer’s family. Hindustan Times was unable to independently verify the reports.

Also Read: 3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at New York City restaurant

On Saturday night, Lalangosta shared several videos on her Instagram Story, partying at Ikon New York, a lounge located on Sherman Avenue in Manhattan. According to social media reports, she worked there as a waitress and was well-loved by patrons.

Ikon New York confirmed her passing in a heartfelt Instagram post:

“Today we lost our shining star Ariiela Lalangosta. Our hearts are broken. Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours. To Ariela’s family, we are here for anything you need. We still can’t believe it… you were our smile, our happiness. We love you and we will miss you forever."

The post did not disclose details about the manner of death.

Also Read: BloodHound Q50 fans worried after rumors of St. Louis shooting surface

6ix9ine pays tribute

Rapper 6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, shared multiple photos and videos of Lalangosta on Instagram Story.

"There is no heart more beautiful. Rest in peace, Ariiela Lalangosta," he wrote.